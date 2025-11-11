MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea, the world’s No.1 smart home appliance brand and the world’s no. 1 residential inverter air conditioner company, has announced a new co-branding collaboration with Honor of Kings, bringing together world-class appliance innovation with the thrilling global competition of the 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2025). As another milestone in Midea’s global brand journey, the collaboration aims to bring smart, comfortable lifestyle expertise to the gaming and esports community worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to connecting technology, comfort, and modern living in new, meaningful ways.



Midea x 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship: A Celebration of Esports and Innovation

In line with the competitive calendar, attention now turns to the KIC2025, scheduled to take place in Manila, Philippines, from November 14 to 30. Under the inspiring slogan “Rise for Honor”, the tournament will feature 16 elite teams from across the globe competing for a US$1,000,000 prize pool. The event marks an important step in the global growth of mobile esports. KIC2025 will integrate elements of Filipino local culture, creating a dynamic blend of world-class esports competition and cultural celebration.

For the co-branding launch, Midea spotlights its key appliance — the Midea Chione Inverter AC series, the ideal cooling solutions tailored for the modern Filipino homes and the esports enthusiasts.

The Midea Chione Inverter AC is powered by the advanced AI ECOMASTER system, delivering up to 30% energy savings compared to normal operation modes. Its intelligent algorithm continuously adjusts performance in real time, maintaining the perfect balance between comfort and efficiency.

Chione’s AI Humidity Control automatically maintains the ideal humidity level between 40% and 70%, keeping the air perfectly balanced — whether it’s a hot, humid day or a cool, dry night.

With Silent Mode, Chione reduces outdoor unit noise by up to 3dB. Delivering a quieter operation for a more peaceful sleep, all without compromising cooling performance.

Offering complete smart control, allowing you to manage your AC anytime, anywhere via the mobile app. It also supports integration with major smart home systems and can adjust settings automatically based on your location or specific needs.

Built to last, Chione features Prime Guard technologies such as Hyper Grapfins™ with 12.5x corrosion resistance, UV-protected PCBs, and a wide voltage operation range (80V-265V).



Midea Chione Inverter AC series, the ideal cooling solutions tailored for the modern Filipino homes and the esports enthusiasts.

Together with Honor of Kings, Midea invites Filipino consumers to embrace a lifestyle where performance meets comfort. Enjoy a home which responds as dynamically as your game. From the tournament arena to your living room, join us on this journey to discover how technology, entertainment and everyday living can merge seamlessly.

Follow Midea:

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands operating under the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company and one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturers. As a Fortune Global 500® enterprise, it ranked #246 in 2025. The Group has streamlined its core operations into six high-growth business pillars to drive future growth: Smart Home, Industrial Technology, Building Technology, Robotics and Automation, Midea Healthcare, and Annto Logistics.

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to “make yourself at home”.

Midea Group’s globally 63 production centers and around 190,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of $56.9 billion in 2024. Its 38 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 90,000 authorized patents to-date.

About Honor of Kings

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings has become the world’s most popular MOBA game with over 200 million registered users and more than 100 million daily players enjoying the thrill of team battles. Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design plus music created by world renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players’ skills and tactics, not by how much they spend. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals. To learn more about Honor of Kings, follow on Twitter , Facebook , Youtube , Instagram , TikTok or visit the official website of Honor of Kings.

About Level Infinite