NOVI Health Launches “It Starts with One: Taking Charge This World Diabetes Month” Campaign to Support Awareness and Wellness in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, NOVI Health is honoured to launch “It Starts with One: Taking Charge This World Diabetes Month”, a campaign dedicated to raising awareness, promoting healthy living, and supporting the diabetes community in Singapore.

As part of the campaign, NOVI Health will host a series of events and educational initiatives aimed at empowering individuals to take charge of their metabolic health.

Educational Webinar: “Thriving with Diabetes at Work and Beyond”

The highlight of the campaign is a live webinar conducted by Dr Sue-Anne Toh, Founder, CEO and Medical Director of NOVI Health, and Senior Consultant in Endocrinology. Dr Toh brings nearly 20 years of experience in internal medicine, diabetes, and metabolic health. Her session, “Thriving with Diabetes at Work and Beyond,” will explore strategies for understanding diabetes, living well with the condition, and fostering healthier workplaces that support long-term well-being.

Digital Education and Community Screenings

To complement these main events, NOVI Health will roll out a digital content series featuring doctor-verified explainer videos on early signs of diabetes and prevention strategies, a “This vs That” nutrition series to guide smarter food choices, and a Healthy Recipe Showcase led by NOVI’s team of dietitians, among others.

To make preventive care more accessible, NOVIHealth doctors will take part in the World Diabetes Day Festival, at Toa Payoh HDB Mall on Sunday 16th November at 12:30PM. They will offer personalised lifestyle guidance to help participants understand & manage their diabetes risk.

“At NOVI Health, we see firsthand how early intervention changes lives. Diabetes isn’t an overnight diagnosis — it’s a gradual process. Through this campaign, we want Singaporeans to know that prevention can start today, with one choice, one meal, one step,” said Dr Sue-Anne Toh, Co-founder & Medical Director, NOVI Health.

Community Event: Diabetes Walkathon 2025

The month’s activities will conclude with a sponsored 5K Walkathon on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:30 AM. More than just a morning of exercise, the walkathon is a fundraising event in support of the Diabetes Society of Singapore, the only organisation in Singapore solely dedicated to supporting the care and well-being of individuals living with diabetes. Proceeds will help boost diabetes awareness and fund essential resources and community programs for those affected by the condition.

Through these combined efforts, NOVI Health aims to inspire lasting change and build a healthier, more diabetes-aware community in Singapore.

Read the full campaign, and register for events here: https://novi-health.com/2025-diabetes-awareness-month

Download the campaign asset pack here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gI6zfHa_PrZehyeDJjDaHOz05fUfMtqH?usp=sharing

About NOVI Health

NOVI Health is where science meets genuine human connection. As a technology-enabled preventive and metabolic health company, NOVI Health is committed to transforming how people understand their health, from tackling root causes to empowering lasting change. NOVI Health goes beyond treating symptoms to address the foundations of metabolic health by helping individuals understand how their biology and daily choices shape lifelong vitality.