OKX Web3 Joins Founding Sponsor Bybit to Power CCCC Lisbon 2025

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) , the global summit at the intersection of content, crypto, and creator monetization, today announced the confirmation of a new sponsorship commitment from OKX Web3 for its Lisbon 2025 edition, taking place from 14–16 November 2025. The exchange joins Bybit, the founding sponsor of CCCC, reinforcing the significance and impact of the event as a key bridge between the creator economy and Web3 adoption.

The addition of one of the world’s most influential crypto platforms highlights the urgency and momentum driving creator-led innovation as blockchain enters mainstream conversations.

The collaboration with OKX Web3 underscores the industry’s recognition that creators are becoming essential distribution channels, community builders, and on-ramps into Web3 — marking a new phase in the evolution of the creator economy.

OKX Web3’s involvement complements Bybit’s founding sponsorship, which has championed CCCC since inception by supporting grassroots creator education and real-world utility tools.

The strengthening sponsor roster aligns with CCCC’s mission to equip creators with the knowledge, networks, and infrastructure needed to build sustainable careers in the decentralized economy. The Lisbon edition will also explore gated content models, affiliate ecosystems, community tokens, and gamified participation mechanics that mirror emerging Web3 engagement strategies.

Returning to Europe’s leading crypto hub – powered by a vibrant DeFi ecosystem and supportive policy environment – CCCC Lisbon 2025 will feature global visionaries including Ben Zhou, Christian Rau, Erin Teague, Dr. Maye Musk, Nick Tran, Musa Tariq, Philippe Ben Mohamed, and Sergej Loiter.

With speaker lineups locked and campus builds underway, organizers are encouraging creators, media, and brand partners to secure their registrations early as capacity is expected to peak.

Event Details:

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Dates: November 14–16, 2025

Tickets & Info: https://www.cccc.buzz/en/lisbon

Join the conversation: #CCCCLisbon

Media registration and limited partnership slots remain open.

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we’ve curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other. The CCCC 2025 will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 14 to 16, 2025.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/

For inquiries, please contact: hello@cccc.buzz

Instagram | X