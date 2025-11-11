Superstar G-Dragon Elevates Hanoi’s Ocean City as a New Global Music Destination

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2025

Roaring fanchants and waves of fans: Ocean City stayed awake for “Anh Long”

Across both nights, Ocean City transformed into a sea of people as early as the afternoon. Tens of thousands of fans, including many from other countries, gathered to check in and take photos in outfits inspired by G-DRAGON’s signature style. Despite the venue spanning dozens of hectares, every walkway, lawn and stand was filled.

Before the show began, a message appeared on the giant LED screen, dedicated to communities in Vietnam affected by recent storms and floods: “We hope your lives and your hearts heal soon. Wishing everyone safety and good health. Thank you to all those working tirelessly to restore and rebuild.” The heartfelt message brought the entire venue to a quiet pause, just moments before the stage lights lit up in full brilliance.

G-DRAGON appeared in a red rose-covered suit performing “Power”. Ocean City shook as tens of thousands of voices called out “Anh Long”, the affectionate nickname given to him by Vietnamese fans. Thousands of chrysanthemum light sticks lit up all at once, turning the coastal square into an ocean of light.

The leader of legendary K-pop group BIGBANG guided the crowd through “Home Sweet Home”, “Go” and “One of a Kind”, each track declaring identity and charisma. When the familiar opening of “Crayon” played, the fanchants surged like a sonic earthquake, and fireworks ignited above Ocean City in an unforgettable moment.

“This is the final stop of my world tour. Each time I return to Hanoi, there is always something special here. Welcome to my home,” G-DRAGON shared.

After the powerful opening came a softer, introspective atmosphere. “Bonamana” and “Butterfly” led the audience into a dream-like space covered in silver-white light. Sitting on the silver Ubermensch throne, G-DRAGON told his story through music.

The energy rose again with “I Love It”, “Who You” and “Today”. G-DRAGON stepped down toward the audience, waving, smiling and taking selfies. The high point was “Crooked”, where the entire stadium stood and chanted together. G-DRAGON set down the microphone and smiled, letting the crowd sing the song for him. It became one of the most memorable moments of the night.

“I love you. You are my FAM. Tonight, we are writing the first page of Übermensch history together.” His words were met with endless cheers.

The stadium shook again when G-DRAGON mentioned “BIGBANG reunion 2026”: “Next year is BIGBANG’s 20th anniversary,” he said. “I hope you will be there with us.”

The excitement continued with hits like “Heartbreaker”, “Take Me” and “Too Bad”. G-DRAGON switched between beatboxing and improvising on electric guitar, moving in harmony with lasers sweeping across the stage. His unmistakable dance style and masterful stage control held every eye. Every gesture, look and word set off new waves of fanchants.

A reflective moment followed with a video showing the journey from young Kwon Ji-yong to the global icon G-DRAGON, tied together by the Übermensch message of being a self-created being. The entire crowd called out his real name in unison, a profoundly emotional moment. Minutes later, “Drama” rose with both strength and longing, closing the main set with powerful resonance.

For the encore, G-DRAGON returned in a cloak, riding a chrysanthemum carriage around the stands while singing “This Love”, “1 Year” and “IBelongiiu”. The stadium sang together as one rising tide of voices. “Untitled, 2014” ended the night in heartfelt silence, as if expressing gratitude to the tens of thousands who helped create a legendary evening.

Vietnam was one of the few stops on the world tour offering a send-off session for VVIP ticket holders. G-DRAGON appeared with a bright smile, waving warmly – just a few minutes, yet enough to fill the atmosphere with overwhelming emotion.

Ocean City – The new “concert sanctuary” of Asia placing Vietnam on the global world tour map

Behind the artist’s shining moments was a venue prepared with precision. Ocean City, the new concert sanctuary of Asia, provided the foundation that allowed G-DRAGON’s two nights to reach full completion. With modern infrastructure, professional organization and a pioneering spirit, this destination is opening a new era for international concerts in Vietnam.

Ocean City features a venue capable of hosting up to 60,000 attendees, with expansive and distinctive open scenery that meets international standards. For top global artists like G-DRAGON, it is a creative playground where any staging concept can be realized. And going beyond a concert venue, Ocean City is an all-in-one entertainment city, an integrated entertainment model where audiences can watch live performances, travel, shop and enjoy culture in one continuous space.

Notably, this is also the first world tour by a top international artist to be held in Vietnam, marking a historic milestone for the country’s entertainment industry.

To bring an event of this scale to Vietnamese audiences, 8WONDER acted as the strategic bridge that secured approval from G-DRAGON, while V-Spirit, a new member company under Vingroup’s Culture pillar, handled the organization and full operations of the event. Despite facing strict international standards and challenging weather conditions with continuous rain throughout the week, V-Spirit ensured smooth execution and delivered a world tour experience that impressed both domestic and international audiences.

G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI, presented by VPBank, is not just a concert but the beginning of a journey to position Vietnam as a center for global cultural and entertainment events. With Vingroup’s international-level vision and organizational capabilities, Vietnam is steadily shaping a new position, not only welcoming global excellence but also creating cultural value that attracts the world.



Vingroup has announced the establishment of a new Culture pillar, consisting of three companies dedicated to strategic roles in the cultural and artistic ecosystem: V-Culture Talents, focusing on nurturing Vietnamese cultural talent; V-Film, focusing on film development; and V-Spirit, specializing in event organization. The pillar’s core mission is to preserve traditional cultural values, promote artistic creativity and create a vibrant platform where artists can thrive, contribute and be recognized. With this new foundation, Vietnamese audiences can look forward to more world-class performances like the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] in the future.

