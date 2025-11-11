Tencent Launches New Payment Solution TenPay Global Checkout, Enabling Weixin Mini Program Merchants to Accept Local Payments Outside of the Chinese Mainland

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent today announced the launch of TenPay Global Checkout, a new payment solution for Weixin Mini Program merchants operating in global markets to accept a wide range of local payment methods with ease.



TenPay Global Checkout

With a single integration of TenPay Global Checkout, Weixin Mini Program overseas merchants can support multiple payment methods—including digital wallets, local real-time payment network, and credit and debit cards. Users outside of the Chinese Mainland can make payments within the app by using the local payment methods they are familiar with.

The rollout begins in Singapore and Macao SAR, where Mini Program merchants can now accept credit and debit cards, PayNow, and BOCPAY(MO) through TenPay Global Checkout on the Weixin Official Accounts Platform. The solution will continue to expand to more regions, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with more markets and merchants to follow, enabling convenient payments for global users in Weixin Mini Programs.

Mini Programs are lightweight applications within Weixin that enable Weixin/WeChat users to shop, pay, and access services without downloading additional apps. There are currently over 1 million monthly active users for Weixin Mini Programs in markets such as Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with active Mini Programs services available across 92 countries and regions.

“TenPay Global Checkout marks an important step in enhancing the local consumer experience. By enabling overseas Weixin Mini Program merchants to accept trusted and diversified local payment methods through one unified solution, users benefit from a more convenient and efficient payment experience. This helps merchants improve payment conversion rates, expand their user base, and scale their businesses to serve a broader range of customers,” said Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore).

TenPay Global remains committed to building connected, secure, and user-centric payment experiences that help merchants grow and help consumers transact with confidence, no matter where they are in the world.