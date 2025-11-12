SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 1exchange (“1X”), Asia’s leading regulated private market exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens listing and trading, and Dinari, the leading provider of tokenized U.S. public equities and ETFs, today announced a strategic partnership to expand compliant, cross-border access to trading of tokenized US securities in a regulated marketplace.



1exchange and Dinari Partner to Empower Cross-Border Access to Tokenized US Securities

RWA tokenization is reshaping global finance, but many issuers are faced with the challenge of connecting tokenized assets with investors through secure, compliant marketplaces. Dinari bridges this gap by providing compliant access to U.S. public equities while preserving shareholder rights through dShares™, tokenized representations of individual stocks held one to one with regulated custodians. This approach closely aligns with 1X’s vision of delivering global liquidity through compliant RWA token listing and secondary market trading.

1X, Singapore’s first MAS-licensed digital private markets exchange, provides an on-chain platform for fast and secure listing of RWA security tokens, along with a regulated secondary market that enables investors to trade with efficiency and confidence. The partnership with Dinari will provide seamless integration of its offering of nearly 200 stocks and ETFs to 1X investors. This partnership will also serve as a backbone for an end-to-end “Tokenization-Listing-Trading” ecosystem that provides key infrastructure to both issuers and investors.

“Partnering with Dinari helps us enrich our suite of high-quality RWA tokens with seamless access to trading on our regulated secondary market.” said Sheena Lim, CEO of 1exchange. “This partnership brings the best of Dinari and 1exchange together to streamline the process of RWA security token listing and trading, enhancing efficiency for issuers and expanding market access for investors.”

“The long-term success of tokenized markets depends on regulated venues that can bridge traditional and onchain systems,” said Gabe Otte, Co-Founder and CEO of Dinari. “1exchange operates within one of the world’s most established financial jurisdictions, and together we’re proving how compliant, transparent infrastructure can expand access to global markets while maintaining investor protections.”

About 1exchange

1exchange, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens and private listings, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Offering full-stack on-chain infrastructure, the platform enables issuers to list enterprise-grade RWAs, while enabling investors to trade modern digital assets in a regulated secondary market, unlocking global liquidity.

Visit www.1x.exchange for more information. For media inquiries, please contact media@1x.exchange.

About Dinari Inc.

Dinari Inc. is the largest tokenized U.S. public securities provider, with a mission to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its compliance-first, blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari Inc., neobanks, fintechs, and other financial services providers can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari’s fully-backed dShares™.

By tokenizing real-world equities at scale, Dinari Inc. provides global investors with seamless access to over 200 tokenized U.S. public stocks and financial assets. Turnkey integration and a focus on working with partners to navigate regulatory challenges make it easy for neobanks, fintechs, and other institutions to remain at the forefront of financial technology. Dinari Inc. has raised $22.65 million to date from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Hack VC, F-Prime Capital, Blockchange Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari dShares are not currently available in certain jurisdictions as limited by law. Dinari Securities LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dinari Inc., and is a separately registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Dinari Inc and Dinari Securities LLC are separate entities. Dinari Securities LLC does not issue, offer, or distribute dShares or tokenized securities.