Concordia Shanghai Students Win Gold at International iGEM Competition in Paris

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Concordia International School Shanghai’s high school iGEM team earned a Gold Medal at the prestigious 2025 International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Competition in Paris, the world’s premier synthetic biology event.



Concordia Shanghai students receive a Gold Medal at the 2025 iGEM competition in Paris.

The team’s achievement was further recognized with a nomination for the “Best Environment Award” at the Grand Jamboree, held at the Paris Convention Centre. There, the students presented their innovative approach to tackling one of today’s most pressing environmental challenges: plastic waste.

Guided by Mr. David Doyle, Applied Learning Synthetic Biology teacher at Concordia Shanghai, 17 student researchers spent the past 10 months designing, building, and testing genetically engineered bacterial cells capable of converting plastic waste into valuable products. Their project, titled PURPLE (Plastic Upcycling, Reducing Pollution, Looping the Economy), offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional recycling methods that avoids toxic byproducts and greenhouse gas emissions.

Demonstrating responsible scientific innovation, the team conducted a Life Cycle Analysis and dual-use risk assessments to ensure the safety and sustainability of their approach. They also developed a business plan for bringing their bio-based products to market and created an educational outreach program that makes synthetic biology accessible to high school students.

“All student research was conducted entirely on Concordia’s campus,” said Mr. Doyle. “The foundational pillars of our Applied Learning program—authentic application, academic rigor, and a focus on process skills—enabled our students to tackle real-world challenges with scientific excellence and creativity.”

One Concordia Grade 12 student reflected, “Attending the iGEM conference exposed me to the vast potential of synthetic biology and inspired me to pursue work that connects science to real-world application.”

This gold medal achievement highlights Concordia Shanghai’s leadership in innovative education. The school is one of the few in Asia to offer a comprehensive biotechnology program that empowers students to address global challenges through applied science.

About Concordia International School Shanghai

Founded in 1998, Concordia International School Shanghai is a co-educational day school that offers a comprehensive American-style education to students from Preschool through High School. Located in Jinqiao, an international community in Shanghai’s Pudong New Area, Concordia is dedicated to cultivating the unique gifts and passions of its students. Concordia’s approach focuses on nurturing every student through a journey of personal and academic growth, offering innovative academic programs, enriching extracurricular activities, and instilling strong character and values. The school is dedicated to helping each student achieve a bright and prosperous future of personal excellence.