Global pioneer Insta360 brings their immersive world to Melbourne, Australia with first-ever flagship store

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insta360, the global leader and best-selling 360° camera innovators, have announced the opening of their first Australian retail store bringing their immersive world to Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre from November 18th 2025.



Insta360 announced the opening of their first Australian retail store in Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre

This major milestone marks a further step for Insta360’s journey into the Australian market, bringing its award-winning technology and global creator community together under one roof. Designed to be an experience-led space, Insta360 invites visitors to step in and try, learn and play with their latest products – including the X5 and Go Ultra – the brand’s most advanced cameras to date.

“Opening our first store in Australia is an exciting milestone for Insta360,” said Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder at Insta360. “Melbourne was a natural fit for us given the thriving community, creativity and culture. We can’t wait to welcome everyone from novice photographers through to adventure enthusiasts giving them a place to connect, learn, and be inspired by what’s possible in photography.”

Insta360 X5 – Taking everyday moments and making them cinematic

Loved by Marc Marquez, seven-time MotoGP Champion, the X5 is the ultimate compact camera to push to the limit. The X5 sets a new benchmark for imaging with 360º degree capture, large 1/1.28″ sensors to capture true to life colours with brighter, richer visuals at 8K30fps. What’s more, X5 is packed with features including Invisible Selfie Stick Effect, durable and replaceable lenses and over 208 minutes of battery life for unlimited storytelling possibilities.

Insta360 Go Ultra – The world’s most portable action camera

Tiny and hands-free, the Go Ultra redefines on-the-go shooting with unmatched versatility and stabilisation. Think hands-free POV to effortlessly capture from your perspective, tiny at only 53g but mighty Ultra HD 4K60fps and huge 1/1.28″ sensor and 5nm AI chip – this is the palm-sized powerhouse that will give you complete artistic freedom.

To celebrate this launch, Insta360 will be hosting a Grand Opening Week taking place from Tuesday 18th November to Monday 24th November where visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes and receive storewide discounts at up to 30% off, and of course share ideas and try the latest products before you buy.

Store details:

Location: Chadstone Shopping Centre on Level B1, Site 36.

Opening hours: Chadstone Opening Hours – see here

ENDS

ASSETS:

X5 Imagery – HERE

X5 Press Release – HERE

Go Ultra Imagery – HERE

Go Ultra Press Release – HERE

ABOUT INSTA360:

With a “Think bold” mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360’s vast lineup includes the world’s best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

Website – https://www.insta360.com/

Instagram – @insta360.anz