Imperial Hotel, Kyoto — Opening March 5, 2026: Reservations to Open to Public on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM (JST)

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Imperial Hotel, Ltd. will begin accepting reservations for the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto, scheduled to open on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Reservations will open via its official website on November 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM (JST).

Official website: https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/en/kyoto

The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto is a small luxury hotel that blends the unique atmosphere of Kyoto’s historic Gion district with the Imperial Hotel’s signature approach to comfort and hospitality. Welcoming guests from Kyoto, across Japan, and around the world, the hotel is dedicated to offering authentic culture, refined service, and exceptional experiences. Built within the Yasaka Kaikan, a registered Tangible Cultural Property in Japan, the hotel preserves the building’s architectural legacy while harmonizing with the surrounding historical landscape to offer an experience that reflects the culture and charm of Gion.

Guest rooms are spread across three distinct areas, each with its own architectural character:

– Main Building – Heritage: Experience the rare privilege of staying amidst history, where elements of the Yasaka Kaikan, a registered Tangible Cultural Property of Japan, including its pillars and window frames, have been thoughtfully preserved, allowing the spirit of the building to be felt throughout.

– Main Building: Continuing the legacy of the Yasaka Kaikan, the hotel’s contemporary design embraces the beauty of its surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the breathtaking scenery of Kyoto, creating a truly immersive stay right in the heart of the city.

– North Wing: Guests will indulge in a modern Japanese retreat with tatami flooring, in perfect harmony with Gion’s traditional streets. They will savor a moment of calm and serenity in this authentic Japanese space.

Together, these areas offer guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in the history and beauty of Gion, with room designs that celebrate traditional Japanese aesthetics. The hotel features 55 guest rooms across five categories: Signature Suite, Suite, Junior Suite, Grand Premier, and Premier. Reservations can be made online through the hotel’s official website or by phone.

Reservation Details

– Reservations Start Time: Monday, November 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM (JST)

– Reservation Methods: Online or by phone.

– Room Rates: Shown on the official website.

Signature Suites

These suites embody the spirit of the Yasaka Kaikan, offering three distinct spaces: the Imperial Suite and the Penthouse Suite, which provide sweeping views of Gion’s streets and Kyoto’s mountains, and the Yasaka Suite, which overlooks the main gate of the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo. Natural materials and exquisite craftsmanship combine with the Imperial Hotel’s hospitality to offer a luxurious, multisensory experience.

Imperial Suite:

Suites

These special rooms, located within the Main Building – Heritage area, seamlessly blend modern elegance with architectural elements from the Yasaka Kaikan, such as original window frames and pillars. Guests can enjoy a serene, sophisticated atmosphere that leaves a lasting impression.

Suite:

Junior Suites

Junior Suites offer a serene and elegant retreat, with each room reflecting the unique character of its location. Junior Suites in the Main Building provide sweeping views of Kyoto’s mountains, allowing guests to enjoy the city’s natural beauty in comfort. Junior Suites situated in the Main Building — Heritage area offer a close-up view of the grand roof of the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo, one of Gion’s most iconic landmarks. These rooms harmonize the building’s historical ambiance with modern comforts, creating a tranquil and memorable stay.

Junior Suite with Balcony:

Grand Premier Rooms / Premier Rooms

Grand Premier and Premier rooms are thoughtfully distributed across the three distinct areas, each with its own architectural charm. Rooms in the Main Building and the Heritage area retain original design elements from the historic Yasaka Kaikan, immersing guests in the cultural heritage of Gion. Rooms in the North Wing introduce tatami flooring, marking the first use of tatami under the Imperial Hotel brand, and are designed to harmonize with the traditional Gion streetscape. These rooms offer an atmosphere that blends historical character with contemporary elegance, allowing guests to fully experience the spirit of Gion.

About the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto

The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto preserves and utilizes a portion of the Yasaka Kaikan, nationally registered Tangible Cultural Property located within the grounds of the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo. While inheriting its valuable legacy, the hotel breathes new life into the Yasaka Kaikan, a 90-year-old cherished landmark for the local community, blending timeless beauty with contemporary sensibility. As of April 2025, the hotel became a member of “The Leading Hotels of the World” (Headquartered in New York, U.S.A.).

– Main Facilities: 55 guest rooms, restaurants and bar, wellness facilities (spa, swimming pool, fitness gym)

– Opening Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

