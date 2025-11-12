Independent Sinovac Shareholders Express Strong Support for Immediate Dividend Payment

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) shareholder Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC today announced that it has heard from more than 100 independent Sinovac shareholders expressing overwhelming support for the immediate payment of a $19.00 dividend previously declared by the board.

Sinovac’s stock has been halted from trading since 2019. As a result, Sinovac shareholders missed out on an extraordinary windfall from the success of its COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, and its billions of dollars in sales during the pandemic due to the trading halt. In July 2025, the current Board paid a $55.00 dividend to shareholders as partial compensation for dividends that had not been paid during the trading halt.

The board declared an additional $19.00 dividend per common share on June 17, 2025. The dividend was announced as part of the current board’s effort to pay independent Sinovac shareholders dividends they did not receive but which had been paid to certain affiliates and insiders who were minority shareholders of Sinovac subsidiaries.

More than four months later, Sinovac has failed to announce record and payment dates for the declared dividend.

Sinovac’s failure to provide an update on the promised dividend is especially surprising as both the current board and the SAIF-led consortium that is seeking to replace the current board campaigned on the promise to pay dividends to benefit Sinovac shareholders.

“All of the decisionmakers with influence in the Sinovac saga – the board, insiders, and management – should understand and respect the wishes of independent shareholders,” said Peter Halesworth, the founder of Boston, Massachusetts-based Heng Ren. “Independent shareholder support in favor of dividends is clear and overwhelming. The current board should set record and payment dates for the promised $19.00 dividend now.”

For more information about the “Sinovac Fairness” campaign led by Heng Ren, please see https://www.hengreninvestment.com for more details.

Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC This week Heng Ren will invite shareholders to attend a webinar on the voting process and the issues before voters. Please review your voting materials and bring your thoughts and questions. See https://www.hengreninvestment.com/ and click “Sinovac Fairness” for details.

Media Contact:

Peter Halesworth

Founder & CIO

Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC

info@hengreninvestment.com