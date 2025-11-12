LexisNexis Risk Solutions Receives Two Recognitions at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2025 for Fraud and Financial Crime Prevention Innovation

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has won Best Fraud Risk, Detection or Analytics Solution for LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® and received Highly Commended for Best Use of AI in Fraud and Financial Crime Detection for LexisNexis® IDVerse® at the 2025 Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence.



ThreatMetrix® won for its advanced fraud detection capabilities powered by behavioural, device and global digital identity intelligence. The solution analyses billions of transactions across the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network® to identify and block fraud in real time, helping financial institutions and digital businesses reduce risk while maintaining frictionless customer experiences.

“This award reflects our commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud threats,” said Thanh Tai Vo, director of fraud and identity, Asia Pacific, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “ThreatMetrix continues to evolve with the threat landscape, delivering scalable, data-driven insights that protect digital ecosystems across the Asia-Pacific region. By connecting financial institutions, retailers and payment providers through shared intelligence, we help create a collective defence that no single organization could achieve alone.”

“The combination of behavioural biometrics with rich device and transaction data is powerful and sets a new standard for fraud detection. The platform’s scalability and proven success with a large customer base in Asia are impressive,” said the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence panel. “The addition of multiple fraud intelligence consortiums in the region makes this a uniquely powerful and collaborative solution.”

IDVerse® earned recognition for innovative use of AI to combat emerging techniques, including deepfakes and synthetic identities. Its deep neural network authenticates more than 16,000 identity documents globally and supports complex Asian scripts and dialects. The platform integrates document authentication, biometric matching and liveness detection in a single system and achieves 99.98% biometric accuracy for face matching.

“We are proud to be highly commended for our AI-driven approach to fraud prevention,” said Matt Adams, chief technology officer for IDVerse at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Generative AI is reshaping the fraud landscape, creating evolving threats that require equally advanced defences. Our goal is to empower customers with tools that can detect and prevent these threats while preserving trust and user experience.”

“IDVerse offers a refreshing and innovative take on addressing synthetic identities and deepfake fraud. This ‘AI fighting AI’ approach is not just novel, it’s essential,” said the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence panel. “The solution’s innovative use of factors like light refraction, pixel-level analysis and frame transfer to unmask deepfakes is best-in-class. This goes far beyond standard checks and represents a leap forward in document and identity verification.”

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognises financial institutions, technology companies, legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that help ensure the highest regulatory compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry. Each year, senior industry practitioners serve on a judging panel to help assess and score each submission to determine the winning entrants.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

