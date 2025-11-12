“Myth of Rice Cultivation: Ideas, Beliefs, and Memories” Exhibition from the Zhejiang Archaeology and Chinese Civilization Series Open at the China Cultural Center in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 30, 2025, the special exhibition “Myth of Rice Cultivation: Ideas, Beliefs, and Memories”, part of the Zhejiang Archaeology and Chinese Civilization Series, was inaugurated at the China Cultural Center in Bangkok. Jointly organized by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism and China Cultural Center in Bangkok, with support from Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, the event was held to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, adding a distinctive cultural dimension to the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Present at the opening ceremony were more than 60 distinguished guests from the cultural communities of both countries, including Chotika Akkrakitsophakul, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Culture of Thailand; Zhang Ruoyu, Director of China Cultural Center in Bangkok; and Fang Xiangming, Director of Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology. The exhibition traces the evolution of mythic beliefs associated with rice cultivation in the lower Yangtze River region through archaeological imagery, artifact replicas, and interactive displays. A global online cloud exhibition was launched concurrently with the opening ceremony, featuring line art that reflects the essence of rice-cultivation civilization. An academic forum hosted by both Chinese and Thai archaeologists provided an opportunity for deeper dialogue between the two cultural traditions.

Running through 20 November, the exhibition aims to strengthen cultural exchange between China and Thailand through their shared heritage of rice-cultivation civilization. Looking ahead, the Zhejiang Archaeology series will continue to emphasize “mutual learning among civilizations”, highlighting cultural hallmarks of Zhejiang, such as its rice-cultivation heritage, and deepening international appreciation of China’s rich traditional culture.

Link to “Myth of Rice Cultivation” Global Cloud Exhibition (Chinese and English): http://bog-3d.com/upload/h5/MythofRiceCultivation.html