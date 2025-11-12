TCEB, TAT, TG, and DITP Launch “SPICE UP THAI FEST” to Elevate Thai Festivals Worldwide Through Thai Restaurant Global Network

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, joining forces with key partners, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), and Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), has launched the SPICE UP THAI FEST campaign, designed to inspire global travellers to immerse themselves in Thailand’s vibrant festival scenes. The campaign leverages the Thai Restaurant Global Network, a key communication and promotional platform, to highlight 14 distinctive aspects of Thai culture and identity worldwide.



Through a strategic approach combining Influencer Marketing, which plays a pivotal role in shaping today’s communication landscape, and the Thai Restaurant Global Network as ambassadors showcasing Thainess and introducing Thai festivals to audiences worldwide, this initiative has led to a landmark collaboration among multiple public and private organisations to promote and elevate Thai festivals on the global stage through the “SPICE UP THAI FEST” campaign. With 55 round-trip air tickets from Thai Airways International being offered, lucky winners will have the chance to immerse themselves in Thailand’s vibrant festivals and explore 14 unique aspects of Thai culture. The campaign targets 14 pilot markets: Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mainland China, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Dr. Supawan Teerarat, President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said, “SPICE UP THAI FEST marks a new journey for Thailand’s MICE industry, showcasing the power of collaboration between the public sector, private enterprises, and global partners. By harnessing the strengths of Thai cuisine, culture, and the worldwide network of Thai restaurants, the campaign connects people, knowledge, and new opportunities. In today’s rapidly evolving communication landscape, we go beyond simply ‘organising festivals.’ We are creating a platform where Thai restaurants serve as central hubs for a global fan base of Thai food, arts, culture, and lifestyle around the world. At the same time, these festivals act as a catalyst to drive Thailand’s economy, elevate Thai festivals to the global stage, and reinforce the country’s identity as a unique selling point for both the MICE and tourism industries worldwide.”

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, “Thai cuisine and festivals serve as the first gateway to experiencing the true essence of Thailand’s rich culture. The Spice Up Thai Fest campaign plays a vital role in showcasing the kingdom’s charm through authentic experiences at Thai restaurants worldwide. This initiative fosters awareness, emotional connection, and lasting impressions, while inspiring international travelers to visit Thailand, supporting the national goal of welcoming 36 million visitors by 2026, and advancing the country’s economic growth in line with government policy.”

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), said, “Thai restaurants recognised with the Thai SELECT certification not only serve as a driving force in promoting Thai cuisine to global markets, but also act as key channels for showcasing Thailand’s culinary identity and enhancing the nation’s image across multiple dimensions. By participating in the SPICE UP THAI FEST campaign, which pilots activities through Thai SELECT restaurants in several countries, these establishments play a pivotal role in raising international awareness of Thai festivals among target audiences worldwide.”

Mr. Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), said, “THAI is pleased to support the SPICE UP THAI FEST campaign, which helps provide the delivery of Thai festival experiences internationally through a global network of partners, along with prizes for restaurants and consumers. This initiative highlights Thailand’s role as a cultural hub and celebrates the nation’s pride on the world stage.”

Join the SPICE UP THAI FEST campaign by dining at participating Thai restaurants abroad. Scan the QR code to access www.SpiceUpThaiFest.tceb.or.th, submit a photo with your impressions of Thai cuisine and culture, and complete your platform check-in for a chance to win one of 55 THAI round-trip tickets to experience Thailand’s vibrant festivals firsthand. The campaign runs from November 15, 2025, to January 18, 2026, with winners announced on January 22, 2026. For more details about the campaign, please visit www.SpiceUpThaiFest.tceb.or.th.