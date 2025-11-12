TenPay Global, a designated foreign institution partner of China’s Cross-Border Interconnection Payment Gateway, broadens integration of international wallets to Weixin Pay

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TenPay Global, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform and one of the designated inaugural foreign institution partners of China’s Cross-Border Interconnection Payment Gateway (“CPG”), is expanding the connection of international wallets and institutions to Weixin Pay through CPG. Weixin Pay now collaborates with over 40 wallets in more than 10 countries and regions, connecting users to its tens of millions of merchants throughout the Chinese Mainland.

CPG is the cross-border payment infrastructure approved by the People’s Bank of China, which facilitates cross-border QR payment collaboration between institutions through a single-point connection to the Chinese mainland market. CPG provides participating institutions with unified technical interfaces, cross-border transaction information transfer and distribution, transaction monitoring and analysis to support them in delivering more efficient, convenient, and secure cross-border QR payment services to global users.

As a designated inaugural foreign institution partner of the CPG scheme, TenPay Global will enable more international wallets to be supported for visitors to scan Weixin Pay merchants’ QR codes or present their own wallet QR code to Weixin Pay merchants to make payments in the Chinese Mainland with their home wallets and payment methods.

WeChat Pay HK, Mongolia’s Hipay, Singapore’s LiquidPay, Vietnam’s Zalopay have been successfully integrated to CPG through TenPay Global. TenPay Global has formed over 20 strategic partnerships with leading international wallets and institutions, which will be integrated in phrases progressively. Some of these partners include:

Digital wallets: DBS PayLah! ( Singapore ), GrabPay ( Southeast Asia ), HUMO Pay ( Uzbekistan ), Idram ( Armenia ), Maya ( Philippines ), PayPal and Venmo ( United States ), ShopeePay ( Southeast Asia ), Starryblu ( Singapore ), UPT ( Turkey )

DBS PayLah! ( ), GrabPay ( ), HUMO Pay ( ), Idram ( ), Maya ( ), PayPal and Venmo ( ), ShopeePay ( ), Starryblu ( ), UPT ( ) Digital banking platforms: Bank of China ( Singapore ), BCEL One App ( Laos ), Kasikornbank ( Thailand )

Bank of ( ), BCEL One App ( ), Kasikornbank ( ) Payment networks: EVONET GLOBAL ( Singapore ), TBCASoft/HIVEX ( United States )

“By seamlessly connecting international wallets with the Weixin Pay ecosystem, we are not only making everyday purchases easier, but also building a more open and inclusive global payments network together. By empowering visitors to make payments with the ease of a simple scan with their home wallets, it is a meaningful step forward in enhancing global connectivity and cultivating deeper cross-border exchange,” said Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore).

International visitors will soon be able to make payments simply by scanning a Weixin Pay QR code or presenting their own wallet’s QR code for merchants to scan using the above supported wallets, with more to follow. Visitors from around the world can enjoy frictionless payment at over tens of millions of merchants across the Chinese mainland, without downloading WeChat or completing additional setup, making it easier for them to explore, experience, and enjoy the best out of their journeys.

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance.