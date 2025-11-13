FASHION TO RECONNECT: A Tale of Two Style Capitals From 17 November to 25 December

Bringing together the fashion capitals of the East and West, featuring 9 Hong Kong-based and 15 Italian designers and brands

FASHION TO RECONNECT Fashion Exhibition: creating an immersive journey of sustainable aesthetics

6 Third Paradise art installations make their debut at Hong Kong cultural landmarks and popular hotspots

Launching a new chapter in Hong Kong-Italy fashion, art and sustainable development

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2025 – The global fashion extravaganza, FASHION TO RECONNECT: A Tale of Two Style Capitals, organised by the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS), City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) with Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will be held from 17 November to 25 December 2025. This cultural exchange project is supported by the Consulate General of Italy. The FASHION TO RECONNECT project will feature 6 Third Paradise art installations reinterpreted by Hong Kong-based artists and collectives, alongside a fashion exhibition, and several moments of interaction for creatives from the two regions. The exhibition by Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte and curated by Tiziano Guardini will showcase masterpieces by 9 Hong Kong-based and 15 Italian designers and brands reflecting the cultural exchange and resonance between two regions. It will also serve as a platform to recognise designers’ contributions to sustainable fashion worldwide.

The Third Paradise, proposed by the Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto, represents the third phase of humanity: a balanced connection between artifice and nature. Third Paradise art installations have been showcased in Australia, Chinese Mainland, England, France, Italy, South Korea and at the United Nations Headquarters, as well as many other locations worldwide. From November to December, 6 Third Paradise art installations will be presented at 5 cultural landmarks and popular destinations in Hong Kong: the Sophia Loren House in Wan Chai, Hong Kong International Airport, City University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, and the Hung Hom Harbourfront Promenade. The installations will feature large-scale art installations and digital videos, offering visitors and locals the opportunity to experience the Third Paradise in unexpected ways within familiar urban settings. These interactions encourage audiences to reconnect with the natural environment in their daily lives and explore new possibilities for sustainable living. The Hong Kong edition is the largest-scale event dedicated to the Third Paradise, featuring 6 installations utilising various art forms and collaborating with different creatives across multiple districts within the same city during the same period.

Taking inspiration from Third Paradise and Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte, the FASHION TO RECONNECT Fashion Exhibition will be held at ArtisTree in Taikoo Place from 25 November to 24 December. The exhibition aims to elevate fashion as an artistic medium for driving social change, showcasing the creative processes and works of 9 Hong Kong-based and 15 Italian designers and brands. Through fashion, the exhibition invites visitors to consider humanity’s relationship with nature and encourages them to make conscious choices for a sustainable future.

To promote exchanges between Hong Kong (China) and Italy in the field of sustainability, FASHION TO RECONNECT is hosting a symposium, a roundtable and 2 seminars under the theme “Sino-Overseas Exchange: The Tale of Two Style Cities”. These events will be held at Soho House in Sheung Wan from 27 to 28 November. Among the speakers, Paolo Naldini, Director, Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte, Sara Sozzani Maino, Creative Director Fondazione Sozzani and International New Talents and Brands Ambassador of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and Tiziano Guardini, eco-conscious designer and exhibition curator. Participants will explore the challenges and opportunities in sustainable fashion and analyse different strategies in eco-conscious design, resource management, cultural preservation, and cross-sectorial collaborations examining the shared values and unique perspectives nurtured within the cultural contexts of Hong Kong (China) and Italy to foster deeper and more creative cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Prof. Alfred Tat-kei Ho, Dean of CLASS, CityUHK, and part of the project team expressed his enthusiasm in announcing the project “CLASS is proud to announce this project as it represents a high-impact activity that will engage not only academics and professionals interested in fashion, sustainability, and art, but also the wider public through activations that will contribute to brand Hong Kong as a creative and cultural hub focusing in East Meets West. This is a concrete example of cross-sectorial collaborations that represent the direction for companies to grow and enhance their brand awareness”.

Prof. Esterina Nervino, Assistant Professor at CityUHK and Project Coordinator of FASHION TO RECONNECT commented: “With my research rooted in luxury, sustainability, and art, I am especially proud of this initiative, which brings together exceptional partners to create cultural experiences that will inspire communities and enliven districts across the city”.

Exploring the 6 Third Paradise Art Installations: A Sustainable Dialogue Through Urban Spaces

6 Third Paradise art installations will be presented at cultural landmarks and popular spots in Hong Kong on designated dates between November and December. Renowned Hong Kong artists and groups will reinterpret Michelangelo Pistoletto’s concept of the Third Paradise, with each installation expressing a unique artistic perspective. Together, these works will transform the city into a platform for public dialogue on sustainability, inviting in-depth reflection on the future in different urban spaces.

6 Third Paradise Art Installations Date: 17 November – 07 December Venue: Sophia Loren House, Wan Chai In Collaboration With: Khalif Yu Intro: Created by Khalif Yu, a fibre artisan from Hong Kong (China), the artwork skilfully employs natural materials to offer a stunning interpretation of Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Third Paradise. Created using sustainable fibres and practices, this intricate installation will adorn the balcony of the Sophia Loren House on Johnston Road in Wan Chai, serving as a breathtaking visual centrepiece that promotes sustainability. Every knot and weave reflects Khalif’s commitment to preserving nature and encouraging conversations about environmental awareness and the interconnectedness of life. The installation invites viewers to consider a shared future in which art, sustainability and community can flourish together. Date: 19 November – 16 December Venue: Arrival Hall of Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport In Collaboration With: Vivienne Tam Intro: Taking inspiration from the Third Paradise concept and featuring the iconic OPERA GIRL from the designs of the famous fashion designer Vivienne Tam, the digital artwork promotes sustainability by highlighting the rich tradition of Chinese opera alongside contemporary eco-conscious practices at Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 1 arrival hall. The vibrant imagery of the OPERA GIRL is intertwined with visuals that showcase sustainable materials and methods used in opera costumes and sets, emphasising how traditional artistry can evolve to embrace environmental responsibility. As the video unfolds, it encourages travellers to appreciate the cultural significance of Chinese opera while inspiring them to adopt sustainable choices in their own lives. Date: 20 November – 25 December Venue: Hung Hom Harbourfront Promenade In Collaboration With: Dorian Ho Intro: Guided by the concept of the Third Paradise, the artwork draws on the dynamic energy of the National Games, incorporating the Third Paradise symbol into the sporting atmosphere. This allows everyone to immerse themselves in the endless vitality that resides in the harmony of the sea and sky. Sport plays a vital role in promoting sustainability by fostering community well-being, encouraging environmental responsibility and inspiring collective action towards a healthier, more sustainable future. Date: 22 November – 19 December Time: 07:30 – 22:30 Venue: “Tunnel of Future Innovations”, City University of Hong Kong In Collaboration With: Zoie Lam Intro: Riding on the Third Paradise concept, the Hong Kong-based artist Zoie Lam draws inspiration from the vibrant cultural tapestry of Sham Shui Po, infusing iconic elements of this bustling Hong Kong district into a captivating video that emphasizes sustainability. Alongside this, she weaves in the rich heritage of Italy, showcasing the charming streets and the lively markets of Italy. Through a blend of traditional motifs and contemporary aesthetics, Zoie highlights the rich street life, local markets, and architectural gems that define both Sham Shui Po and Italy, while showcasing sustainable practices and initiatives from these communities. The video, designed to be displayed in the “Tunnel of Future Innovations” connecting CityUHK and Festival Walk, serves as a visual journey, inviting viewers to experience the dynamic energy and cultural heritage of both areas while promoting awareness of environmental responsibility. Date: 27 November – 14 December Time: 09:00 – 23:00 Venue: G/F, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui In Collaboration With: Hong Kong Ballet Intro: The Hong Kong Ballet is set to create a mesmerising art installation inspired by Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Third Paradise, incorporating ballet elements and materials from the popular Nutcracker ballet. Located in the main foyer of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, this innovative piece will blend the elegance of ballet with a powerful sustainability message through upcycling practices. Incorporating costumes, props and sets from The Nutcracker, the installation will celebrate the beauty of artistic expression and highlight the importance of environmental awareness. Every element will symbolise the harmony between nature and artistry, prompting viewers to contemplate their connection to the environment. Third Paradise Flash Mob A Third Paradise-themed flash mob will take place in Hong Kong on 18 November in CityUHK. This flash mob will present the complete form of the Third Paradise in a performing arts format, creating a surprise showcase integrating music, art and sustainability.



Bringing Together Hong Kong (China) and Italian Design Power

The FASHION TO RECONNECT Fashion Exhibition Creates an Immersive Journey of Sustainable Aesthetics

The FASHION TO RECONNECT fashion exhibition will be held from 25 November to 24 December at ArtisTree in Taikoo Place. Created by Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte and curated by Tiziano Guardini in collaboration with GuardiniCiuffredaStudio, it features sustainable fashion pieces from Italy, selected by Fondazione Pistoletto Cittadellarte in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. The exhibition showcases the diversity of Italian fashion, featuring 15 established brands, emerging designers and outstanding artisan businesses. For the first time, the exhibition will also include shoes with a curated selection from archives. There will also be a special section highlighting the creative works of 9 Hong Kong-based designers, demonstrating how sustainability is at the core in the Asian context as well.

FASHION TO RECONNECT Fashion Exhibition Date: 25 November – 24 December

Time:

Monday to Friday (12:00 – 20:00)

Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays (11:00 – 20:00)

Venue: ArtisTree, Taikoo Place

FASHION TO RECONNECT Exhibition Pop-Up Date: 26 November – 9 December

Time: Open all day

Venue: 1/F Lobby, Devon House, Taikoo Place (Outside ArtisTree)

Symposium, Roundtable and Seminars

Discussing Strategies for Cultural Exchange between East and West in the Creative Industries

To foster deeper industry dialogue, FASHION TO RECONNECT will host a symposium, a roundtable and 2 seminars on fashion and art at Soho House in Sheung Wan on 27 and 28 November. These events will bring together scholars, designers, industry leaders and business representatives from Hong Kong (China), Italy and around the world. They will focus on key topics in sustainable fashion, cultural heritage, and cross-sectorial collaborations.

FASHION TO RECONNECT 1-Day Symposium Date: 27 November

Time: 09:00 – 19:00

Venue: Soho House FASHION TO RECONNECT Roundtable & Seminars Date: 28 November

Time: 09:00 – 16:00

Venue: Soho House

About The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at City University of Hong Kong

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) is a vibrant hub for multi-sectoral collaboration and impactful research, dedicated to advancing knowledge and addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing world. With a focus on fostering intellectual curiosity, innovation and critical thinking, CLASS includes 7 different departments offering diverse programmes in humanities and social sciences and preparing talents for different sectors, including the creative and cultural industries. The College is also committed to helping students become globally-minded leaders and innovators. Through its strong emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration, international engagement, and experiential learning, CLASS plays a pivotal role in nurturing future leaders in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and beyond.