Medical AI Company VUNO Reports Profit in Q3, Driven by DeepCARS Growth

– 11 Consecutive Quarters of Revenue Growth; Q3 Revenue Exceeds KRW 10 billion for the First Time

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VUNO Inc., a global medical AI company, announced that it was profitable in the third quarter of 2025, recording consolidated revenue of KRW 10.8 billion, operating profit of KRW 1.0 billion, and net profit of KRW 1.0 billion.

Revenue rose approximately 58% year-on-year (YoY) from KRW 6.9 billion in the same period last year and 17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from KRW 9.3 billion in Q2. With this, VUNO has achieved 11 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. This also marks the first time since its founding in 2014 that the company’s quarterly revenue has surpassed KRW 10 billion, signifying a major milestone in its path to sustained profitability.

Cumulative revenue for the first three quarters of 2025 reached KRW 27.6 billion, already exceeding the full-year 2024 total of KRW 25.9 billion and achieving the company’s annual growth target ahead of schedule.

The profit was driven by growth in core products and improvements in management efficiency. VUNO Med®–DeepCARS® (DeepCARS) recorded KRW 7.0 billion in Q3 revenue, up 18% YoY, contributing significantly to overall performance. Product portfolio optimization, streamlined operations, and cost management further supported the improvement in profitability.

Joon Kim, Chief Financial Officer of VUNO, said, “Stable revenue growth from our main products and improved management efficiency have strengthened our financial foundation. These results demonstrate the commercialization potential of our medical AI solutions, and we aim to establish a sustainable profit model while accelerating our global expansion.”

DeepCARS, a leading AI solution in South Korea’s medical market, predicts the risk of in-hospital cardiac arrest within 24 hours for patients in general wards. It is currently deployed across approximately 50,000 hospital beds nationwide. The company is expanding globally, preparing pilot tests with a European partner and hospitals in Germany based on its CE-MDR certification. In the United States, VUNO is pursuing FDA clearance and has presented its solution at major critical care conferences, while establishing strategic partnerships with leading U.S. hospital systems to accelerate its market entry.

About VUNO

VUNO, founded in 2014, is a leading South Korean medical AI company and the developer of the nation’s first approved AI-powered medical device. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, VUNO analyzes a wide range of medical data—from bio signals such as ECG, respiratory rate and blood pressure to medical images including X-rays, CT scans, and fundus images—to predict critical events and support clinicians in decision-making. Committed to patient-centered innovation, VUNO strives to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone, worldwide.

About VUNO Med®-DeepCARS®

VUNO Med®-DeepCARS®(DeepCARS) is an AI-powered medical device designed to monitor the risk of in-hospital cardiac arrest within the next 24 hours. It analyzes patients’ vital signs-including blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, and body temperature-in general wards. As of October 2025, DeepCARS has been implemented across more than 50,000 hospital beds in South Korea, including over 20 tertiary general hospitals, establishing itself as an essential part of care. In 2023, DeepCARS received Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently undergoing the FDA approval process.