Neusoft Recognized as 2025 Forbes China Go-International Series Top 30

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, 2025 Forbes China Go-International 30&30 Series was officially released, and Neusoft Cloud Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neusoft Corporation (SSE：600718) was selected as one of the Top 30 Leading Brands for its excellent digital business & technology service capabilities and globalization practices, becoming the only technology company that provides comprehensive digital services on the list.

The Forbes China Go-International 30&30 Series Selection has been held for three consecutive years. It aims to recognize Chinese companies and representative figures excelling in global market expansion and has now become an authoritative benchmark for observing the globalization advancement of Chinese companies.

Neusoft has been actively committed to going global from the very beginning and has established a global business and service network covering multiple countries and regions, including Japan, the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It serves over 20,000 clients across more than 110 countries and regions and has taken the lead or participated in the formulation of numerous national and international industry standards. Amid the rapid development of AI technology, Neusoft is expediting its dual strategy of “intelligence + globalization” to empower enterprises with a mature approach to enter the global market.

Neusoft Cloud Technology, as Neusoft’s wholly-owned subsidiary, specialized in providing digital business & technology services for global clients. Relying on Neusoft’s overall extensive global presence and exceptional software technology expertise, Neusoft Cloud Technology stands out with its core competencies in three areas: AI-driven digital experience, digital interaction, and digital infrastructure, which empowers enterprises to build global business competitiveness. Currently, Neusoft Cloud Technology has deployed a digital service and delivery network in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide, with exceptional response capabilities to serve global clients. It adopts a “China + International” dual-track model to achieve highly efficient global resource allocation and precise and locally-attuned market insights, thus forming an industry-leading intelligent service system.

Looking ahead, Neusoft will continue to empower its clients with data and AI, supporting them in achieving a full-chain overseas business expansion and integration into the global market. Meanwhile, Neusoft will continue to leverage the technologies, resources and experience accumulated in the global market to collaborate with clients, pursuing an upgrade from overseas business expansion to joint and deeper value creation, building a global value co-creation network to create more value and achieve mutual benefit and win-win growth.

