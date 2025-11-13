Wintermute Reaches Strategic Cooperation with Leading Digital Trading Platform to Jointly Develop New Generation Quantitative Trading System

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2025 – Wintermute Trading Ltd., a globally leading cryptocurrency market maker, announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation with a renowned digital trading platform to jointly develop a new generation quantitative trading system. The two parties plan to integrate their respective advantages in algorithmic trading, liquidity provision, and market infrastructure to promote the development of digital asset trading technology.

As the core of the cooperation, Wintermute will jointly invest technical resources with its partner to build a high-performance, high-stability institutional-grade quantitative trading system, aiming to enhance trading efficiency and market liquidity, and provide a superior trading experience for a broader range of participants.

Wintermute stated that, as a global cryptocurrency market maker and liquidity provider, the company is always committed to promoting the development of the digital asset market through technological innovation, and maintains extensive cooperation with multiple leading global exchanges to jointly enhance market efficiency and stability.

Wintermute believes that deep cooperation with industry leaders is key to driving innovation and maturity in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The company will leverage its accumulation in quantitative models and liquidity management, combined with the partner’s platform capabilities, to jointly set new technical standards for the market.

About Wintermute Trading Ltd.:

Wintermute is a leading cryptocurrency market maker and liquidity provider, focusing on DeFi and spot markets, utilizing advanced quantitative models and technical capabilities to provide liquidity support for hundreds of trading platforms and projects globally.