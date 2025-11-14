Herbalgy Unveils a New Campaign Featuring Cecilia Yeung in Conversation with Professor Wong Tin Chee Introducing Touch-Cool 5 ml Portable Edition and the New Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Herbalgy, Hong Kong’s trusted pain management specialist, today unveils an inspiring new brand campaign that marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. The campaign features an authentic conversation between Hong Kong’s record-breaking high jump athlete Cecilia Yeung and Professor Wong Tin Chee, Herbalgy’s founder, blending elite sports perspectives with professional pain management expertise.



Herbalgy Unveils a New Campaign Featuring Cecilia Yeung in Conversation with Professor Wong Tin Chee

Alongside the campaign, Herbalgy introduces two new innovations, the Touch-Cool 5 ml Portable Edition and the new Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster, thoughtfully created to meet the evolving needs of modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

As one of Hong Kong’s most recognisable sports figures, Cecilia Yeung has continually navigated the delicate balance between high-intensity training and injury recovery while managing persistent physical challenges. She openly shared that physical discomfort not only impacted her athletic performance but also profoundly tested her mental resilience. With Professor Wong Tin Chee’s expertise in pain management and the support of Herbalgy’s products, Cecilia found effective relief from pain and enhanced her training efficiency, demonstrating the brand’s practical value in sports rehabilitation. Throughout her recovery journey, Cecilia chose to trust Herbalgy, now sharing this authentic experience publicly for the first time.

Brand Evolution: Stepping into a New Era of Modern Wellness

Coinciding with the launch of its television campaign, Herbalgy unveils a comprehensive brand transformation, beginning with a complete visual identity refresh. The new logo creatively reinterprets the letter “H” from “Herbalgy” through clean, contemporary lines, forming a shape reminiscent of a handshake. This symbolizes the trusted partnership and collaborative spirit between the brand and its users.

The Touch-Cool series and the Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster have been refreshed with a modern, fashion-forward design, featuring bold colour contrasts and a minimalist aesthetic. Building upon Herbalgy’s professional heritage, the new look introduces a youthful sense of energy and movement, reflecting the brand’s evolution from clinical expertise to everyday wellness.

Strategic Pain Management: “Upper–Middle–Lower Pain Management System”, Elevated into a Way of Life

Professor Wong Tin Chee has dedicated years to pain management research, championing the TCM philosophy of “preventing illness before it occurs.” At the heart of Herbalgy’s mission is alleviating public discomfort and enhancing quality of life by transforming pain management into precise, effective, and sustainable at-home care—seamlessly blending traditional wisdom with modern living.

An Integrated Framework for Pain Management: A Three-Tiered Protection System

Herbalgy introduces the groundbreaking “Upper-Middle-Lower Pain Management” framework, creating a systematic recovery network for targeted relief:

Neck, Shoulder & Head Zone: — Preventive Relief with Touch-Cool

Infused with menthol and designed with a 360° magnetic roller, it can relieve headaches, neck and shoulder pain, and muscle soreness. Clinically proven by City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist University validated the effectiveness of Touch-Cool, indicating that it can enhance post-exercise muscle recovery and alleviate fatigue by up to 51% [1] , accelerating recovery and reducing fatigue. The 5ml portable roll-on offers professional pain management on the go—ideal for training, work, or travel.

Specifically formulated for the back, limbs, and joints, this duo works in synergy. Begin with Herbalgy Medicated Balm in the day, massaging gently to stimulate blood flow, then apply the Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster in the night for continuous care. Together, they soothe muscle soreness and enhance recovery after physical activity.

A traditional ingredient which contain safflower celebrated for its ability to activate blood and resolve stasis, this targeted solution addresses lower-body strain and deep muscle fatigue. The integrated “day-oil, night-plaster” system establishes a continuous 24-hour care cycle: the pain-relief liniment applied during daytime hours supports active movement, while the medicated patch works through the night to enable deep recovery. This strategic around-the-clock approach provides comprehensive dual-action relief—effectively easing acute sprains and strain while progressively improving chronic muscle fatigue.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Professor of Chinese Medicine Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father’s wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father’s philosophy of “focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms” and the principle of “viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues.”

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known “Herbalgy” brand. This name reflects the company’s commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong’s traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands “Touch Cool,” “Herbalgy,” and “Tibet Red,” which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from impaired circulation of blood and Qi in urban lifestyles.

