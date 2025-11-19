AgiBot Fuels CIIE 2025 with Full‑Scene Support, Embodied Intelligence Accelerates Commercial Deployment

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the morning of November 5, 2025, the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). As a leading enterprise in the field of embodied intelligence, AgiBot participated deeply in the exhibition with a comprehensive product matrix, presenting a layout featuring “two themed zones + multi‑point service”. On the opening day, the AgiBot X2 stole the show with a live performance that incorporated the intangible cultural heritage, demonstrating an innovative fusion of technology and culture and becoming one of the prominent highlights of the event.

CIIE 2025 Tech Showstopper: AgiBot’s Robots Steal the Global Stage!

Two Themed Zones: Tech-Art Integration and Real-World Intelligent Service Deployment

In Hall 5.1, AgiBot’s booth attracted a large number of visitors. A unique robot flash dance became the focus: AgiBot X2, A2, and the quadruped D1 Ultra performed coordinated routines, accurately executing pop choreography while creatively incorporating elements of the traditional fans in the dance and a viral online meme. The joint motion error was controlled at the millimeter level, and transitions – fan swings, turns, and more – were as smooth as those of human dancers. The appealing choreography prompted audience members to film and share the moment, providing a practical and demonstrable template for the commercial application of embodied intelligence in cultural tourism and live entertainment sectors.



At AgiBot’s booth, audiences capture the live performance of humanoid robots.

In Hall 3 – the AI experience zone, AgiBot and the Bank of China co‑created a technology-driven intelligent service area. The AgiBot A2 acted as an “intelligent banking assistant,” delivering end‑to‑end services in the retail banking scenario: greeting customers through voice interaction, identifying customers’ needs, delivering beverages while navigating around crowds via visual perception, and even performing light entertainment while proactively introducing the bank’s products. This not only delivered practical services but also enhanced marketing exposure and audience engagement.



Visitor interacts with AgiBot A2 at CIIE

Notably, AgiBot’s LinkCraft content‑creation platform was opened to the public at a major expo for the first time. Visitors with no programming background could shoot a short motion clip (such as a heart sign or a wave) on their phone, and the platform would enable AgiBot X2 to replicate the motion on a one-to-one basis. One attendee successfully taught the robot a CIIE‑specific gesture within minutes, vividly demonstrating the “zero‑barrier” interaction capability of the robot.

Additionally, the AgiBot G1 demonstrated nearly 100% accuracy in multi‑category parcel sorting within a logistics scenario. Its flexible grasping technology adapts to packages of varying sizes and materials, offering intelligent and deployable solutions for smart logistics industry.

Multi-Scenario Services at CIIE: Robots Serving as Cultural Ambassadors and Intelligent Concierges

At the China Pavilion, AgiBot A2 served as a cultural ambassador. In front of the national pavilion’s large entrance screen, it delivered voice‑linked explanations about the design concepts of the pavilion and the cultural stories behind the exhibits. At the exit, it held a brush to write the character “Fu” (good fortune) in calligraphy, then mounted and presented the framed piece to visitors. This engaging fusion of traditional calligraphy and modern robotics that brought Chinese culture to life for international visitors.

In the Shanghai Pavilion, AgiBot A2 and X2 functioned as guides and interactive performers. AgiBot A2 autonomously navigated the space to introduce highlights and cultural background of the pavilion, while AgiBot X2 provided photo interactions and dynamic performances, allowing visitors to experience both the cultural charm of the city and the joy of cutting‑edge technology.

In the press center, AgiBot deployed a full‑process service matrix. AgiBot A2 leveraged its extensive knowledge base to respond swiftly to media inquiries about exhibitors and hall layouts. AgiBot X2 explained promotional materials in the media exhibition area, helping journalists obtain information efficiently, and AgiBot G2 distributed beverages and snacks in the refreshment area, supporting the smooth workflow of the media with technology-enabled services.

Across the core exhibition areas, from the integration of technology and art to commercial deployment and in-depth participation in public services, AgiBot did not simply display products, it actively participated as a service provider in expo operations. This strength stems from its landmark achievements in 2025: in May 2025, it launched the world’s first full-size humanoid robot certified by China, the US and Europe; in July 2025, it completed the world’s first industrial deployment with continuous on-site operations and rolled out Lingqu OS, the world’s first embodied intelligent operating system. Backed by these breakthroughs, AgiBot’s solutions are ready for large-scale deployment, showing to global audiences that embodied intelligence is not a futuristic concept but a practical tool that already addresses real-world problems. AgiBot will continue to deepen technological innovation and drive widespread adoption of embodied intelligence in more commercial fields.