Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Breescape® Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals: Up to 50% Off Holiday Bedding Favorites

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

Give the gift of year-round comfort with Breescape’s cooling essentials for better sleep this season.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Breescape® ,the bedding brand dedicated to providing uninterrupted cooling comfort for hot sleepers, is making holiday shopping easier than ever with its biggest savings of the season. From November 15 through December 7, shoppers can enjoy deep discounts on Breescape’s best-selling cooling bedding— perfect for gifting cozy comfort to loved ones or treating yourself to a better night’s sleep.

Breescape Black Friday：The Biggest Sale of the Year You Can't Miss
Crafted for those who value both style and sleep, Breescape’s cooling bedding turns everyday nights into a gift-worthy experience, soft, breathable, and luxuriously cool all night long.

Amazon Deals (November 20December 1)

  • Cooling Comforter Blanket: Up to 38% off (as low as $86.44)
  • Cooling Comforter Set: Up to 20% off
  • Cooling Sheet Set: Up to 34% off
  • Cooling Pillowcases: Up to 41% off
  • Multiple sizes and colors available for Twin, Queen, King, and Cal King.

Breescape® Direct-to-Consumer Website Deals (November 15December 7)

  • Sitewide: 30% off
  • Cooling Comforter Blanket: $129.99$91
  • Cooling Sheet Set: $99.99$70
  • Cooling Pillowcases: $49.99$35
  • Cooling Comforter Set: $169.99$119
  • Cooling Eye Mask: $69.99$49

Celebrate the season with the gift of restful nights and thoughtful comfort. Whether surprising someone special or indulging yourself, Breescape® brings a little extra warmth and care to every home this holiday, a present that truly keeps on giving.

Shop the full collection at Breescape.com or on Amazon and follow @BreescapeHome  for holiday updates and exclusive deals.”

About Breescape®

Breescape®  is a specialized bedding brand engineered for hot sleepers, offers the ultimate solution for a refreshing, sweat-free sleep experience, even during the hottest months of the year. Our patented fabric technology, BlendTek™, blends multiple fibers in the golden ratio to deliver real, long-lasting coolness with an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation, enhanced breathability, and efficient moisture-wicking, ensuring all-night comfort.

 

