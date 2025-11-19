EDMI and Bluecurrent extend partnership to drive intelligent grid transformation across Australia and New Zealand

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global intelligent energy solutions leader EDMI has announced a long-term partnership renewal with Bluecurrent, a leading smart metering and digital services company. The agreement extends a collaboration spanning more than two decades, reaffirming EDMI’s commitment to intelligent, resilient, and data-driven grid solutions across the region.

The collaboration marks one of the first large-scale intelligent grid deployments in Australia, signalling how multi-utility data and edge intelligence are becoming integral to modern grid management. It represents a milestone in the evolution of connected, interoperable energy infrastructure across Australia and New Zealand.

Under the agreement, EDMI will deliver an integrated suite of grid and edge intelligence solutions powered by its NEOS platform, supporting multi-utility revenue metering, intelligent demand response, outage management, and distributed energy resource management (DERMS). Together, these capabilities enable real-time visibility, control, and optimisation across distributed energy networks.

The agreement comes at a time when Australia is entering a new phase of regulatory reform that will accelerate smart meter rollouts through 2030. As volumes increase, metering coordinators are ready to ensure secure, interoperable, and future-ready systems that can adapt to dynamic grid demands. By partnering, EDMI and Bluecurrent are laying the digital foundations for a more connected, flexible, and resilient energy future.

“Partnering with Bluecurrent allows us to extend our multi-utility intelligence platform deeper across the region,” said Roy Kirsopp, Group Chief Executive Officer at EDMI. “Connected metering infrastructure is the foundation of the energy transition, empowering utilities to measure more, understand faster, and act with confidence. Together, we’re scaling the next generation of intelligent grids.”

Richard Fink, Acting chief executive at Bluecurrent, said “This long-term partnership gives us the flexibility, reliability, and digital confidence we need as the smart meter rollout accelerates across Australia. Continuing to work with EDMI reinforces our ability to continue serving our customers securely, efficiently, and sustainably as the industry embraces intelligent grid technologies.”

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to supporting utilities, regulators, and consumers through the energy transition, combining EDMI’s intelligent grid expertise and proven technology with Bluecurrent’s market leadership and operational excellence.

About EDMI

EDMI is a global leader in providing intelligent energy solutions, dedicated to solving the unique challenges faced by the world’s most successful utilities. Our comprehensive range of smart metering and control products, combined with advanced communications and software offerings, enables us to deliver integrated end-to-end solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.

EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a leading Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more about EDMI, visit the EDMI website at www.edmi-meters.com.

About Bluecurrent



Bluecurrent is a leading smart metering and digital services company, operating across Australasia with 2.7 million electricity, gas and water meters, processing more than 2 billion intervals of data a day. Our smart metering data unlocks information, influences behaviour and enables decision making for an electrified, renewable future.

Our purpose of unleashing smarter futures today, for a more sustainable tomorrow, is at the centre of everything we do. In June 2025 we achieved Scientific Business Target initiative (SBTi) verification of our carbon emission reduction near term and net zero targets. Bluecurrent is owned by Vector Ltd and Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC). Visit Bluecurrent’s website at bluecurrent.com.au