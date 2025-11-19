Guo Guangchang: Fosun Joins Forces with Hong Kong to Advance Innovation and Globalization for Shared Success

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 18 November, the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit (CEPU) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the National Academy of Economic Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and the Chinese Institute of Hong Kong held the Economic Transformations in a Multipolar World – International Forum on China’s Economy and Policy 2025 at the Central Government Offices. Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, joined the session “The New Development Landscape of Hong Kong” and delivered a speech highlighting Hong Kong’s pivotal role in advancing economic globalization and regional integration. He further emphasized that innovation is the key to shaping a vibrant future for Hong Kong.

Deepening development in Hong Kong with a steadfast commitment to innovation

Guo Guangchang remarked that Fosun has deep-rooted ties with Hong Kong. Fosun’s globalization journey began in 2007 with the listing of Fosun International on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a milestone that opened access to global capital markets and set the stage for a worldwide vision. Since then, core subsidiaries including Fosun Pharma and Henlius have also listed in Hong Kong, further benefiting from the city’s vibrant capital market.

Fosun has been actively expanding its presence in Hong Kong across diverse fields, including pharmaceutical and healthcare, insurance and fintech, and real estate. Fosun Wealth and Peak Reinsurance continue to operate steadily, and Fosun Hive Hong Kong’s Clearwater Bay project is advancing smoothly, underscoring Fosun’s confidence in and long‑term commitment to the city. Fosun’s growth remains closely linked to China’s economic development and the strategic support provided by Hong Kong.

As global dynamics shift, technology advances rapidly, and industrial and supply chains are reshaped, Guo Guangchang acknowledged, “While globalization will certainly bring challenges, the key to shaping a company’s future and fostering Hong Kong’s new development paradigm is a steadfast commitment to innovation.”

Institutional reforms fuel market vitality as Fosun powers pharmaceutical transformative growth through innovation

Guo Guangchang highlighted that Hong Kong’s key competitiveness lies in its globally integrated and continuously improving institutional framework. He noted that forward‑looking capital market innovations have provided strong support for emerging industries. For instance, the Chapter 18A listing rule introduced in 2018 allows biotech companies without profits to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, easing financing challenges and helping address the lengthy research and development (R&D) process for innovative drugs.

Henlius, a subsidiary of Fosun, has been a clear beneficiary of this institutional reform. In 2019, while still in its R&D phase, Henlius was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the Chapter 18A listing rule, securing vital capital market support and achieving transformative growth. Today, it stands as the first Hong Kong‑listed “18A” company to reach profitability and has become a core company in Fosun’s innovative drug business. Henlius has obtained marketing approval for nine products in oncology, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmology, six of which have also been approved for marketing overseas, reaching about 60 countries and regions.

In recent years, China’s innovative drugs have steadily gained global competitiveness and market recognition. This year, the innovative drug sector has rebounded strongly, contributing to the Hang Seng Index’s rise of over 15%. The innovative drug and specialized technology sectors have also delivered impressive gains, highlighting how the 18A and 18C listing rules have invigorated the market. Hong Kong has reinforced its role as a leading financing hub for innovation‑driven companies worldwide, injecting powerful momentum into China’s biopharmaceutical and hard and core technology industries.

Fosun is a familiar presence in Hong Kong. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (COMIRNATY®) used in the city was supplied by Fosun Pharma. Fosun continues to drive development through technology innovation, while actively fostering global cooperation to enhance the accessibility and inclusiveness of medical technologies. China’s first CAR-T cell therapy product developed by Fosun, Yi Kai Da, has been included in over 110 urban customized commercial health insurances and over 80 commercial insurances; has established over 190 high-standard treatment centers across 29 provinces and cities nationwide.

In March this year, Fosun Kairos’ CAR-T cell therapy product Yi Kai Da was successfully administered at a public hospital in Hong Kong, marking the first cross-border transportation and use of a CAR-T cell therapy for a lymphoma patient in China. Meanwhile, Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital has introduced the innovative “Shared Care for Patients” model, under which medical experts from both the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong jointly develop treatment plans and support two-way patient referrals. These initiatives reflect Fosun’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the health of Hong Kong residents.

Advancing development through technology innovation, strengthening global cooperation for shared success

Guo Guangchang emphasized that Hong Kong is home to a rich concentration of top‑tier universities and research talent, providing fertile ground for technological innovation. Yet, to truly transform research capabilities into industrial strengths, it is essential to bridge the “last mile” from technology to commercialization, an area where Fosun has built extensive expertise.

He said, “Government and government-led funds play an important role in bridging industry with research. In Shenzhen, Fosun has participated in establishing a RMB5 billion biopharmaceutical industry fund, leveraging a ‘government guidance, market operation’ model to rapidly connect R&D with industrial resources, thereby accelerating technology commercialization and building an integrated industry ecosystem. In Saudi Arabia, Fosun has established a joint venture with a local partner, bringing together Fosun’s technology with local capital to leverage complementary strengths. Looking ahead, Fosun looks forward to deepening cooperation with Hong Kong, whether by establishing dedicated funds or jointly incubating scientist-led startups. We are committed to integrating global resources and experience with Hong Kong’s institutional and capital strengths, fostering more local innovative enterprises ready to thrive on the global stage.”

Connecting global innovation, empowering Hong Kong’s new development paradigm

Fosun’s insurance and fintech businesses in Hong Kong are growing rapidly. Peak Reinsurance, headquartered in Hong Kong, provides diversified solutions for both local and international markets. It not only enhances Hong Kong’s competitiveness in global reinsurance, but also plays an important role in advancing the city’s development as an international financial center.

In fintech, Finloop Finance Technology, incubated by Fosun Wealth, has emerged as a leading fintech company in Hong Kong, positioned as an AI-driven, one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform with licensed operations in Hong Kong. Finloop Finance Technology has launched the FinRWA platform to provide enterprises and financial institutions with compliant and efficient access to Web3, supporting tokenized issuance and distribution of both public and private funds. It has already executed several innovative projects, including the launch of the Hong Kong’s first platform for multi-currency tokenized funds, facilitating the rollout of Hong Kong’s first tokenized fund under a unit trust structure, and the debut of Asia’s first comprehensive technical solution for “Hong Kong Stock Performance-Linked Token“. In April this year, Finloop Finance Technology was recognized by the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as one of its key enterprises.

Guo Guangchang concluded, “Hong Kong’s vital role as a bridge connecting China and the world gives it unparalleled advantages in pursuing greater openness. I believe that whether through institutional reforms, new mechanisms, or technology innovation, true value is ultimately amplified by openness, unleashing a powerful multiplier effect. Throughout Hong Kong’s development, we have not only witnessed its vibrant growth but also contributed to its economic vitality through diversified industrial investments. Going forward, Fosun will continue to strengthen our presence in Hong Kong, actively drive technology innovation, and support Hong Kong’s development, jointly exploring new opportunities in an increasingly multipolar world.”