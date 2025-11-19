Hop on the Holiday Express: “Ticket to Christmas” Launches at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2025 – This year, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct invite everyone to gather at the heart of the city for a— a joyful celebration set within the enchanting Christmas Grand Central, a European-inspired train station brimming with magic, charm and joy. From now until 2 January 2026, the platforms are alive and every corner sparkles with joyful energy. Visitors can step into this magical world filled with whimsical characters, greet Santa on his exclusive express train, and join workshops to bring home a memento of their unforgettable journey. Shopping rewards are available when getting the season’s must-haves and gifts for loved ones, with extra benefits for eligible UnionPay cardholders.

More than a celebration, Ticket to Christmas is an invitation — a call to come together, to return home, to reconnect. It’s where travellers and loved ones meet again, where moments are shared, and where the heart of the season shines brightest.

Greet the Stars of Christmas Grand Central Across Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct

Choo-choo — all aboard. The fascinating station is now bustling with travellers and station staff, each with a unique role to play. From freight manager Carlos the Capybara to tree delivery crews Pascal and Pedro the Red Panda Brothers and Farmer Remi the Rabbit with his enormous award-winning carrot, these charming characters fill the station with personality and purpose. Every encounter offers a moment of delight, a touch of wintertime wonder, and plenty of photo opportunities along the way.

Be sure to set some time aside to visit these playful characters.

Christmas Grand Central Step into Christmas Grand Central, where the holiday journey begins. Snap a photo with the adorable Bear family at their carriage. Bernie the Father Bear is the cheerful conductor, while inside, Bella the Mother Bear and Bruno the Bear Junior are busy preparing figgy pudding — all ready for a picture-perfect moment. Throughout the station, delightful surprises await— from amusing clock tower animations beneath Ellie the Elephant to heartwarming train announcements echoing across the platforms. Every moment is designed to spark joy and wonder. Redeem a ticket to hop aboard the immersive train ride to Paris with same-day electronic spending upon HK$300. Enjoy a magical animated experience that whisks participants across the globe and back to bring the enchantment of Christmas to life. Each redemption admits up to 4 participants only, Terms and Conditions apply. Location: Garden Court, Level LG1, Pacific Place

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm “Wonderbox” Merchandise Shop Discover a treasure trove of joyful finds at the Christmas shopping hub. From Precious Pals blind boxes to curated gift card sets, there’s something for everyone. Collect all three blind-box characters in a complete set or opt for a HK$500 Pacific Place Gift Card Set with an exclusive luggage tag — they’re perfect for gifting or holiday shopping. Precious Pals Blind Box: HK$150

Precious Pals Blind Box Set (one set of three blind boxes – all characters included): HK$550

Christmas Traveller’s Gift Card Set (includes one HK$500 Pacific Place Gift Card + one luggage tag): HK$550 And don’t forget to look up. George the Giraffe has found the perfect perch to stack priority goodies sky-high, making sure lots of treats are in place for eager shoppers. Location: Level L1 (near adidas), Pacific Place

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm Park Court Concourse Next up is Park Court Concourse, a holiday hotspot decked out with a Christmas tree so grand it’s practically larger than life. Prof. Hugo the Hippopotamus, dressed to impress in a sharp suit and carrying flowers for a special occasion. Emerging from the larger tunnel exit designed for bigger travellers, he’s on his way to a long awaited date. Meanwhile, from the smaller passageway nearby, the stylish Mrs. Harriet the Hedgehog and her little son Henry the Hedgehog Junior are all bundled up and ready for Christmas fun. Location: Park Court, Level 1, Pacific Place

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm Starstreet Precinct Station The festive journey continues at Starstreet Precinct Station, the perfect place to explore beloved boutiques, savour seasonal treats, or catch the next connection. Among the crowd, Mrs. Harper the Hippopotamus is spotted soaking in the festive spirit as she awaits a romantic reunion. And arriving fresh from a long adventure, Kody the Koala is eagerly waiting for his train to Christmas Grand Central for the ultimate celebration. Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Santa’s Waiting. Register for the Express and Holiday Workshops at Station Café

Registration for Santa’s meet-and-greet and our Festive Workshops is now open at https://christmas2025.pacificplace.com.hk/en/. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring participation in the festive fun.

Get Tickets Ready . Meet Santa on the Santa Express

Seats aboard the Santa Express lead into a Christmas adventure at Santa’s travelling grotto. Clarence the Crocodile is busy calibrating the clocks before departure. Step inside and snap a magical framed photo with Santa, enjoy sweet treats, and meet Felix the Fox, Santa’s cheerful butler who’s been keeping track of who’s been naughty or nice. Best of all, every ticket helps spread the joy, with all proceeds going to Operation Santa Claus to support those in need this holiday season.

Station Café Workshop – Make Christmas Magic

Get hands-on with the season’s most heartwarming crafts, from glowing cake candles to intricate glass timepieces and charming Christmas wreaths. Hosted at the cosy Station Café, each workshop includes all necessary materials for festive creations, with Chef Allie the Alpaca adding love and cheer to every session.

Festive Cake Candle Craft a candle shaped like a Christmas cake, decorated with beloved characters from Christmas Grand Central. Sweet enough to eat (almost). Stained Glass Timepiece Light up Christmas with a DIY stained glass timepiece featuring Ellie the Elephant or George the Giraffe. Christmas Traveller’s Wreath Bring a piece of Christmas Grand Central home with a wreath decorated with festive characters, ornaments, and even a mechanical train.



Festive Shopping Rewards to Sweeten the Season

Celebrate the holidays in style at Pacific Place with exclusive shopping rewards. Accumulate same-day electronic spending to enjoy a range of seasonal delights — from generous shopping e-Vouchers to holiday surprises from Venchi and La Maison du Chocolat, plus extra bonuses for eligible UnionPay cardholders. Stay tuned and check out the latest details at: https://christmas2025.pacificplace.com.hk/en/

Melodies on the Move: Christmas Buskers Fill the Station with Cheer

Nothing sparks the festive spirit like live performances weaving through the hustle and bustle of Christmas Grand Central. From Broadway-inspired mini-musicals set against a whimsical Christmas train scene, to surprise piano duets full of magical moments that unfold in rhythm with the music, every performance promises delight and wonder. Highlights include a heartwarming duet by Kiri T and Joyce Cheung, and special appearances by the Hong Kong Philharmonic. Every act is designed to make the holiday journey truly unforgettable.

“Whistle-stop” Musical Date: 6 and 25 December 2025 (Sat & PH)

Time: 3pm

Location: Park Court, Level 1, Pacific Place “Twin Tracks” Duet Date: 20 and 26 December 2025 (Sat & PH)

Time: 3pm

Location: Park Court, Level 1, Pacific Place Platform Duet by Kiri T (@kiri_thy) and Joyce Cheung (@joyce_cheung_pno) Date: 13 December 2025 (Sat)

Time: 3pm

Location: Park Court, Level 1, Pacific Place Live Performances by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Date: 21 December 2025 (Sun)

Time: 1pm/3pm/5pm

Location: Park Court, Level 1, Pacific Place



Whether memories are being captured, festivities joined, or simply the cheer enjoyed, Ticket to Christmas promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages — a celebration of togetherness, wonder, and the true spirit of the season.

