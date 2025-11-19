OneConnect Showcases Its “AI in ALL” Global FinTech Solutions at the 2025 Singapore FinTech Festival

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), one of the most influential events in the global financial technology sector, successfully took place from November 12 to 14, 2025. Marking its 10th anniversary, this year’s Festival was themed “Shaping the next decade of growth,” highlighting the emerging trends that will shape fintech over the coming decade. The event drew more than 65,000 attendees from regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and technology ecosystems across 130 countries.

Having chosen Singapore as its first overseas destination in 2018, OneConnect attended SFF this year with its “AI in ALL” global fintech solutions, showcasing the company’s progress and achievements in international markets.

Matthew Chen, CEO of OneConnect International, was invited to speak at a panel session on the Festival Stage on the afternoon of November 14. Joined by representatives from Tencent Cloud and the Bank of China, he discussed how Chinese financial institutions and technology companies are leveraging AI to enhance service efficiency and expand the financial ecosystem.

Matthew outlined Ping An Group’s development roadmap for integrated financial services and shared AI use cases enabled by its dual-engine strategy of “Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care.” He highlighted China’s leading position in AI adoption—particularly in healthcare, robotics, and large language models—and emphasized that the increasing availability of data will continue to drive scenario-based innovation and accelerate the deployment of new technologies. As Ping An’s exclusive platform for exporting fintech capabilities, OneConnect will continue advancing its global strategy and fostering an open, collaborative overseas ecosystem.

Matthew also participated in an event hosted at the Philippines Pavilion by Fintech Alliance Philippines, where he engaged with the organization’s founding chairman, Lito Villanueva. During the session, Chen shared OneConnect’s insights on regtech, fintech, and digital financial inclusion in the Philippines, as well as the project experiences and achievements in the local market. Fintech Alliance Philippines is recognized as the country’s largest fintech association, representing more than 140 members and driving over 95% of digital retail financial transactions nationwide.

At its own booth, OneConnect presented a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions—including core banking systems, smart lending platforms, AI vision technologies, wealth management, and insurtech—demonstrating its full-stack capabilities in supporting financial institutions through digital transformation. Visitors showed strong interest in the company’s “technology + business” offerings through interactive exchanges with on-site staff. This enthusiasm further reinforced OneConnect’s commitment to expanding internationally and delivering proven Chinese fintech solutions to customers around the world.