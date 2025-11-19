APIA, Samoa, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announces a month-long anniversary campaign featuring $6 million in rewards, running from November 19 to December 19, 2025. The celebration follows a milestone year in which the platform expanded from 6 million to over 10 million users and completed a full rebrand, underscoring its growth into a diversified crypto trading ecosystem.



Phemex Launches $6 Million, Multi-Venue Festival to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary

The campaign spans five core venues, each offering tailored rewards for different trading behaviors. Prizes range from Rolex watches and iPhone 17 Pro Max devices to broad-based reward pools distributed across everyday trading activities.

On Spot, users gain access to 0-fee trading and CandyDrop token rewards. Futures participants can enter a trading competition, open lucky boxes, and compete for premium prizes. In Earn, users can explore flexible and fixed products with competitive APYs. Fiat users benefit from zero-fee card deposits throughout the period, while Referral missions provide additional bonuses for community-driven participation.

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: “Our platform now serves traders with distinct habits and goals, so our anniversary campaign is designed in the same way — multiple venues, real utility, and rewards that match how people actually use Phemex. It reflects the broader strategy behind our ecosystem expansion.”

As Phemex enters its seventh year, the exchange will continue rolling out seasonal events, trading festivals, product upgrades, and global community programs. The 6th anniversary campaign marks only the beginning of a broader series of initiatives designed to strengthen user connection while making the platform more interactive, rewarding, and fun. More updates and celebrations will be announced throughout the season.

