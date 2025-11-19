SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Unveils This Year’s Winning Animated Stories at Its Computer Animation Festival in Hong Kong

From poetic vignettes to cinematic journeys, the festival spotlights global creators shaping the next era of animation and visual storytelling



Award-winning shorts to be showcased this December in Hong Kong at Asia’s leading animation and visual effects event

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Animation’s future will be on full display as the SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Computer Animation Festival (CAF) , organized by Koelnmesse Pte Ltd, announces this year’s winners – works that redefine the boundaries of technology, art, and storytelling. Watch the official CAF 2025 Trailer here .

With 488 entries spanning 39 countries, the 2025 festival celebrates the extraordinary vision of creators using digital tools to tell deeply human stories. The winners, selected by an international jury of industry leaders, will be presented in full this December in Hong Kong, when SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 convenes the world’s foremost artists, researchers, and technologists under the theme “Generative Renaissance.”

Best in Show — “Windy Day” (France)



Best in Show — “Windy Day” (France)

Directors: Martin Chailloux , Ai Kim Crespin , Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, and Camille Truding

, , Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, and Producer: Julien Deparis , l’École des Nouvelles Images, Avignon, France

A poetic and visually stunning short, Windy Day captures how a sudden gust of wind brings together strangers in a moment of transformation. Through meticulous animation and elegant rhythm, the film explores connection, chaos, and renewal in a world swept off its feet.

Watch the trailer here .

Best Student Project — “A Sparrow’s Song” (Germany)



Best Student Project — “A Sparrow’s Song” (Germany)

Director: Tobias Eckerlin , Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, Ludwigsburg, Germany

Inspired by true events, A Sparrow’s Song follows an elderly widow in wartime Germany who finds purpose and hope through her bond with an injured sparrow — a tender reflection on resilience, art, and healing amid conflict.

Watch trailer here .

Jury’s Choice — “Son” (Russia)



Jury’s Choice — “Son” (Russia)

Director: Zhanna Bekmambetova, Bazelevs, Moscow, Russia

Son tells the moving story of a young boy and his father whose shared fascination with space exploration helps them overcome disability and despair — a heartfelt testament to perseverance, imagination, and love.

Watch trailer here .

Tim Cheung, Computer Animation Festival Chair and Director of DoubleBlink Animation Studios (Hong Kong), said: “The Computer Animation Festival (CAF) has always been a reflection of where technology and storytelling meet. This year’s winners are extraordinary not only for their technical mastery but for their emotional truth. They remind us that animation continues to push not just pixels, but boundaries — and that creative courage remains its greatest engine.”

Jennifer Lee, Computer Animation Festival Producer and Director of Act Plus Animation & Media Studio (Hong Kong), added, “CAF is where emerging voices stand alongside established creators — a space that celebrates imagination without borders. The winning works illuminate how technology can deepen our capacity for empathy and wonder, and we can’t wait to showcase them on the big screen this December in Hong Kong.”

The Best in Show, Best Student Project, Jury’s Choice, and the newly introduced Audience Choice Award will be presented following the final Electronic Theater screening from 6:00–6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at Level 3, Hall 3F.

Access the Computer Animation Festival Schedule HERE

Access SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Conference and Exhibition details HERE

REGISTRATION

https://asia.siggraph.org/2025/register is now open to trade visitors and members of the public.

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Program Highlights:

New

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner for SIGGRAPH Asia 2025.

Note to Editors:

Please visit SIGGRAPH Asia online Press Centre for the latest updates.

for the latest updates. Media may apply for accreditation here .

. Full Program Agenda here .

. Access high-resolution stock images and all speaker profile images here .

. Interview requests with speakers, committee, exhibitors, or sponsors, can be directed to siggraph@prbespoke.com .

Register for On-Site Press Conference:

16 December, Tuesday, 11:15am-12:15pm (HKT) – A press conference will be hosted onsite at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) by SIGGRAPH Asia Conference Chair, respective Program Chairs, conference speakers, and exhibition partners, who will showcase each facet of the program, and describe the immersive experiences and technological innovations that visitors can explore. Media that attend will be given an exclusive tour of the exhibition as well. Please register directly by emailing: siggraph@prbespoke.com .

About ACM SIGGRAPH

ACM SIGGRAPH is an international community of researchers, artists, developers, filmmakers, scientists, and business professionals with a shared interest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. A special interest group of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world’s first and largest computing society, our mission is to nurture, champion, and connect like-minded researchers and practitioners to catalyze innovation in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

ACM SIGGRAPH offers two of the premier technology conferences in the world, one in North America and one in Asia. Attended by tens of thousands of computer graphics professionals, SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH Asia are highly respected venues for the presentation of new computer graphics technology and research. For more information, please visit www.siggraph.org .

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse Pte Ltd is one of the world’s largest trade fair companies. Its more than 80 trade fairs and exhibitions have the broadest international scope in the industry, as 60 percent of the exhibitors and 40 percent of the visitors come from outside Germany. The Koelnmesse events include leading global trade fairs for 25 sectors, such as Imm Cologne, Anuga, IDS, INTERMOT, Interzum Cologne, gamescom, and the International Hardware Fair Cologne. Koelnmesse is ACM SIGGRAPH’s event organizer for the last 17 editions of SIGGRAPH Asia.