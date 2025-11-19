Waterdrop Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on December 3, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
Waterdrop’s management team will hold a conference call on December 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-963976
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-58081995
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-206115
|
Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number:
|
7542307
|
English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number:
|
0716285
Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.
Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 10, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-855-669-9658
|
International Toll:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Chinese Line Access Code:
|
8770407
|
English Interpretation Line Access Code:
|
6961259
Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.
About Waterdrop Inc.
Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.
For investor inquiries, please contact
Waterdrop Inc.
IR@shuidi-inc.com