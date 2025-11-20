57% of Comms Professionals Use AI to Craft Press Releases – PR Newswire’s 2025 Global Report

9 in 10 companies include multimedia in their press releases.

91% of communicators reuse their press release content on other channels.

Press releases increased visibility for more than half of companies’ brand or products.

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, PR Newswire has released its 2025 Global State of the Press Release Report, revealing significant changes in how PR practitioners are using the industry’s foundational tool as AI transforms the media ecosystem and impacts how consumers search for information.

The annual report, which can be accessed here, draws on survey data from nearly 1,000 communications professionals across North America, EMEIA, and APAC, plus analysis of 300,000+ press releases distributed via PR Newswire over a 12-month period.



2025 Global State of the Press Release Report cover image

Key Findings

More than half of companies globally are now using generative AI to craft some press release components.

9 in 10 companies now always or sometimes include multimedia, underscoring the importance of visual content in modern digital storytelling.

93% of communicators in the US and 91% in EMEIA expect to send the same or more press releases in the next year.

91% of communicators reuse their press release content on other channels, and their most used channel for repurposing release content is social media.

57% of comms professionals said press releases have increased visibility for their brand or products.

Why it matters

Despite predictions of its decline, the press release is proving as essential as ever in 2025 as a credible source specifically for AI engines.

In a world where consolidated newsrooms and AI-driven search are redefining how stories are discovered, brands need to supplement their press release distribution strategy with Multichannel Amplification™ of their brand’s content.

Generative AI is reshaping PR strategies – forcing communicators to shift from SEO to GEO (Generative Engine Optimization). Linked to this, timely, relevant content is critical to maintaining a competitive edge and ensuring message discoverability.

“In an era where AI is making it harder to trust the authenticity of online content, the press release, as a reliable, timestamped source for brand information, is as important as ever,” said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. “Because press releases are heavily cited by large language models (LLMs), understanding how to unlock maximum discoverability and engagement in the current press release environment is essential.”

“Responding to these market changes, we recently launched Amplify, an AI-powered distribution platform that meets this new reality head-on. As corporate communication evolves, tools like Amplify redefine how brands tell their stories, control their narratives, measure their impact and reach global audiences like never before.”

To learn more about Amplify, please visit: https://www.prnewswire.com/amplify-platform/