Fibocom Launches AI Dongle to Transform Edge AI Experiences

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (300638.SZ | 0638.HK), a global leader in wireless communication modules and edge AI solutions, has unveiled its innovative AI Dongle. The device delivers mobile AI computing power to personal PCs, NAS devices, and other terminals, supporting real-time on-device LLM inference for applications like Q&A assistants, text-to-image search, and meeting summarization.

Plug-and-Play AI Experience

The AI Dongle addresses key challenges for edge devices, including real-time inference, data privacy, and energy efficiency. USB-powered, compact, and driver-free, it delivers a true plug-and-play experience on any USB-enabled device. By processing data locally, sensitive information remains on-device, making it ideal for privacy-focused scenarios such as smart meetings and personal assistants. Built on the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, the AI Dongle supports a wide range of tasks, from lightweight AI workloads to complex large-model inference.

Fibocom’s proprietary AI Stack empowers developers to access popular models via OpenAI APIs, enabling seamless integration of on-device AI capabilities with minimal configuration.

Empowering Devices from PCs to NAS

Plugged into any standard PC USB port, the AI Dongle delivers powerful AI capabilities for applications like smart meeting systems, supporting offline multi-language translation and automatic meeting summaries.

For developers, it lowers the barrier to entry—no expensive AI workstations are needed. Creative professionals can accelerate AI-powered plugins for image processing, video editing, and more.

Paired with NAS devices, the AI Dongle adds dedicated AI computing to centralized storage. This combination is ideal for smart home and safety applications, enabling real-time analysis of local video for facial recognition and behavior detection while protecting data privacy. For small and medium-sized enterprises, it offers secure, efficient content management, supporting tasks like document analysis and intelligent categorization. In research and edge computing, it provides a local processing platform that reduces cloud dependency, latency, and costs.

Flexible Expansion for Developers

Fibocom currently offers two demo applications—knowledge Q&A and audio/video transcription—and plans to launch local knowledge-base solutions soon. The AI Dongle will also support open-source agent frameworks, including Tencent Youtu-Agent, streamlining AI application development and accelerating deployment.

Willson Liu, General Manager of Fibocom AIS Business Unit, said:

“The AI Dongle will accelerate AI adoption across intelligent devices, offering a portable, user-friendly, scalable AI+ solution. Fibocom is committed to collaborating across the edge AI ecosystem to explore diverse computing solutions and drive intelligent upgrades across industries.”

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China’s first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from “Connect Everything” to “Intelligent Connectivity” across diverse industries.

Fibocom’s one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.