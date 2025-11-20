HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision officially launched WonderOS 4, unveiling a groundbreaking operating system for its WonderHub interactive display. Designed to empower smart education through AI capabilities and a cloud-integrated architecture, WonderOS 4 represents a decisive step forward for WonderHub — from feature expansion to true intelligent transformation in education.



Hikvision debuts WonderOS 4, empowering smart education through AI and cloud technology

“WonderHub delivers smart education through four integrated layers: cutting-edge hardware, intelligent software, cloud teaching platform, and AI capabilities,” said Derek Yang, Vice President of Hikvision International Business Center. ” Our roadmap is clear: first build a stable ecosystem, then integrate AI and cloud to truly serve educators and learners, allowing human potential to shine even brighter.”

Wonder AI: System-Level Intelligence for Every Lesson

WonderOS 4 brings AI to life through three core capabilities: WonderOmi voice assistant, AI Identify, and AI Notes, transforming them into a true system-wide collaborator.

WonderOmi enables hands-free control: opening the Whiteboard, launching browsers, or accessing materials, while teachers stay focused on students. It also supports voice activation and answering questions, with text-to-speech responses that give teachers a moment to recharge during lessons.

The AI Identify and AI Notes features take classroom intelligence to the next level. AI Identify turns any on-screen content into a learning opportunity: teachers can circle text, formulas, or images on any interface to get instant explanations, practice questions, or related references. Meanwhile, AI Notes transcribes speech in real time and generates concise summaries with key points and to-dos, helping teachers capture insights effortlessly.

Building on this foundation, the upgraded Whiteboard 2.0 showcases the value of AI-assisted teaching. No longer a static canvas, it’s now a dynamic space where ideas flow. The system reads handwriting in multiple languages, recognizes shapes and gestures like wavy-stroke deletion, and even plots formulas into visual graphs. Teachers can instantly create Q&As or insert images from what they write, making lessons more intuitive, efficient, and engaging.

Seamless Experience, Powerful Performance

The rebuilt cloud account system frees teachers from device dependency. By scanning a QR code or tapping an NFC card, they can log in to any classroom IFPD and instantly access their personalized environment, including preferences, materials, and settings—within seconds. Walking into any classroom, it becomes their familiar teaching space.

The redesigned interface anticipates teaching intent through an intelligent sidebar and AI assistant. Shortcut bubbles merge into the new Floating Command Center for faster actions, helping teachers stay focused on students instead of system operations.

Taking collaboration even further, the new Wonder Seminar enables fully wireless group interaction among multiple IFPDs. Teachers can broadcast to group screens, bring student displays to the main screen for comparison, or pass host rights to student groups when needed.

Behind the scenes, virtual memory support and independent OTA updates for WonderCast, Whiteboard, and Wonder AI ensure smoother performance and faster feature delivery.

