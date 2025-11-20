Hong Kong hiring confidence returns in 2026 driven by IPO recovery

34% of employers plan to hire more but most talent demand 16-20%+ pay rise

34% of employers plan to increase hiring volume in 2026.

Only 30% of professionals report low confidence about the job market — a 16% drop from last year.

40% of professionals rank “job security & stability” among their top three things they value from an employer, up 1.7 percentage points from the same time in 2024.

81% of professionals expect a 10%+ salary increase to change jobs, with most candidate (30%) expecting 16-20% increments, but 83% of employers plan to offer less than 6%.

69% of employers cite a lack of quality candidates with the right skills/expertise as their top hiring challenge.

58% of employers have introduced AI in the workplace, 49% of them with an objective to optimise headcount, reporting various roles which are most at risk including administration, accounting & finance and IT.

Demand for AI talent remains high, and new roles are emerging in response to Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing regime.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2025 – The world’s most trusted talent solutions company Robert Walters today launched its Global Salary Survey 2026 , an authoritative analysis and benchmark of salary trends, revealing a cautiously optimistic hiring outlook for Hong Kong’s job market. After two years of economic uncertainty, the city’s IPO resurgence and development are restoring confidence among employers and employees.

The survey shows 34% of employers plan to increase hiring volume in 2026, while only 30% of professionals report low confidence in job opportunities, a 16-point improvement from last year. However, 81% of professionals expect a 10%+ pay rise to move roles, yet 83% of employers plan to offer less than 6%. AI adoption is accelerating, reshaping workforce structures and creating demand for new roles, while flexible hiring models like Statement of Work (SOW) are gaining traction.

IPO momentum restores confidence and hiring appetite

In 2025, Hong Kong recorded its strongest first-half IPO performance since 2021, with funds raised sevenfold year-on-year. The momentum has helped restore confidence in Hong Kong’s role as a super connector for cross-border investment, reinforcing its position as a regional financial hub. “Once known as the ‘gateway to China,’ the city is increasingly seen as a launchpad for outbound capital and international expansion for Chinese companies,” said John Mullally, Managing Director of Robert Walters Hong Kong. “We’re seeing renewed hiring activity across the financial services and professional services sector. This confidence is expected to carry into other sectors in 2026.”

Across Hong Kong’s job market, demand patterns are evolving in response to regulatory and technological shifts. Demand for AI talent remains strong, with companies competing for data scientists, machine learning engineers, and AI product specialists. In financial services, Hong Kong’s new stablecoin licensing regime (effective August 2025) is driving roles in compliance, risk management, and blockchain engineering.

Meanwhile, insurance and public sector hiring remains steady, driven by ongoing digitalisation and operational resilience initiatives. On the commerce side, technology hiring is expanding beyond traditional IT roles into areas such as e-commerce platforms, CRM analytics, and digital marketing, reflecting a pivot toward data-driven growth strategies.

Mismatch in expectations between employers and candidates

Despite the improving outlook, salary expectations and employer budgets remain misaligned. Job seekers are increasingly prioritising job security since 2023. 40% of professionals rank “Job security & stability” among their top three things they value from an employer, up 1.7 percentage points from the same time in 2024. With salary growth remaining flat and living costs rising, professionals are increasingly seeking double-digit increments to justify a move. While 81% of professionals expect a salary increase of over 10% to consider a move, with 30% targeting 16-20%, 83% of employers plan to offer less than 6%. This gap is prolonging hiring cycles and making it harder to secure top talent.

“Hiring managers often assume there’s an abundance of talent, but the reality is quite the opposite,” added Mullally. “Many strong candidates are still prioritising job stability and are hesitant to move without a compelling offer.”

When asked about challenges of hiring qualified job seekers, the top three struggles include a lack of quality candidates with the right skills/expertise (69%), salary and benefit expectations too high (48%), and qualified professionals are hesitant to move (23%).

Statement of Work (SOW) gain momentum as employers seek agility

Hong Kong employers are increasingly adopting flexible hiring solutions to manage costs and maintain agility in an uncertain economic environment. While contract hiring remains common, Statement of Work (SOW) arrangements are emerging as a preferred model for project-based work. By clearly defining deliverables and timelines, SOW enables organisations to maintain control over budgets while ensuring accountability and quality outcomes.

According to the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2026 , 23% of employers are already using SOW, and a further 8.6% plan to implement it in the coming year. This model is particularly popular in technology, digital transformation, and compliance projects, where speed, governance, and cost efficiency are critical.

AI adoption reshaping workforce structures

AI is reshaping workforce structures, with 58% of employers implementing AI solutions, 49% with the purpose of workforce optimisation. Employers identified administration and business support (53%), IT and digital transformation (50%), and accounting and finance (39%) as the functions most at risk of being replaced by AI. Meanwhile, 81% of employers expect that over a quarter of their workforce will need reskilling or upskilling within the next five years to keep pace with technological change. Employers believe that critical thinking and fact-checking (62%), data analysis (60%), creativity (42%), ethical decision-making (35%) and machine learning expertise (30%) will be the most critical capabilities in an AI-driven workplace. Professionals are responding to this shift, with nearly half (48%) already pursuing AI-related training or upskilling programmes, and a further 30% planning to start soon. While 65% of professionals believe AI will have a positive impact on their careers, concerns remain around job displacement, algorithmic bias, and accountability for AI-driven decisions. “As AI takes over transactional tasks, the value of human-centric skills is rising. Relationship management, communication, and authentic client engagement are becoming key differentiators in an increasingly digital workplace.” said John Mullally. Hong Kong top in-demand professions for 2026: Accounting & Finance: FP&A/Commercial Finance/Finance Business Partners, Finance Manager (Full Set/Regional Exposure), Finance Transformation/Digital Finance Manager Accounting & Finance : FP&A/Commercial Finance/Finance Business Partners, Finance Manager (Full Set/Regional Exposure), Finance Transformation/Digital Finance Manager

: FP&A/Commercial Finance/Finance Business Partners, Finance Manager (Full Set/Regional Exposure), Finance Transformation/Digital Finance Manager Construction, Property & Engineering : Leasing (All Levels), General Manager (Sales) /Head of Sales, Service Director/Service Manager

: Leasing (All Levels), General Manager (Sales) /Head of Sales, Service Director/Service Manager Financial Services: Private Banking Relationship Managers, Equities Trade Support, Investor Relations

Private Banking Relationship Managers, Equities Trade Support, Investor Relations Human Resources: C&B Manager, HR Business Partner, HR Generalist

C&B Manager, HR Business Partner, HR Generalist Legal & Compliance: Regulatory Compliance Manager, Compliance Officer (Hedge Fund), Legal Counsel (IPO)

Regulatory Compliance Manager, Compliance Officer (Hedge Fund), Legal Counsel (IPO) Sales & Marketing : Head of Business Development, Sales Manager/Director, Key Account Manager

: Head of Business Development, Sales Manager/Director, Key Account Manager Supply Chain, Procurement & Logistics : Merchandising Director/Manager, Order Management/Customer Service Manager, Head of/Senior Manager – Procurement

: Merchandising Director/Manager, Order Management/Customer Service Manager, Head of/Senior Manager – Procurement Technology & Transformation: AI Engineer, Stablecoin Project Manager/Developer, Technical Lead (Back-end)

About Robert Walters – Robert Walters is the world's most trusted talent solutions business. Across the globe, we deliver recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing and advisory services for businesses of all shapes and sizes, opening doors for people with diverse skills, ambitions, and backgrounds. We help organisations find the skills and solutions to reach their goals and assist talented professionals to power their unique potential.

The Hong Kong office specialises in placing high-calibre professionals on a permanent or contract basis in the following specialities: accounting & finance, construction, property & engineering, financial services, HR & business support, legal & compliance, sales & marketing, supply chain, logistics & procurement, and tech & transformation.

About the Robert Walters Digital Salary Survey –

Robert Walters Hong Kong surveyed up to 400 professionals and organisations in Hong Kong in September 2025 to gather feedback and concerns from both employers and employees on existing work practices, providing an overview of the current job market, in-demand skill sets and salary expectations for the year ahead. Salary ranges shown in the Robert Walters Salary Survey are based on an analysis of placements made across our network of offices and specialist disciplines during 2025.

Around the globe, employers and professionals alike have been relying on the Robert Walters Salary Survey to help them make critical decisions for their businesses and careers. The digital edition of the Salary Survey is a comprehensive guide to salaries for thousands of roles in 30 locations, and it is packed with helpful tools and resources for hiring managers and job seekers alike, including the latest trends and analysis for different industries, as well as video updates on market conditions from industry experts.