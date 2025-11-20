JOYY Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Ad Revenue up 29.2% YoY, Livestreaming Revenue up Two Quarters Running

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global leading technology company, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, JOYY’s revenue reached US$540 million, representing 6.4% quarter-over-quarter growth. Its livestreaming revenue was US$388 million, up 3.5% quarter-over-quarter, marking two consecutive quarters of sequential growth. Meanwhile, BIGO Ads recorded US$104 million in revenue, with a year-over-year growth of 33.1%, bringing total non-livestreaming revenue, including ad revenue and others, to 28.1% of the Company’s revenue. JOYY’s GAAP and non-GAAP1 operating income increased approximately 19.1% and 16.6% year-over-year to US$20 million and US$41 million, respectively. JOYY’s non-GAAP1 EBITDA reached US$51 million, up 16.8% year-over-year and 4.9% quarter-over-quarter. Operating cash flow for the third quarter reached US$73 million. As of September 30, the company held US$3.32 billion in net cash, providing strong support for its ongoing shareholder returns.

JOYY remains committed to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders. The Company previously announced a shareholder return program of approximately US$900 million through dividends and share repurchases from 2025 through 2027. JOYY has distributed US$148 million in dividends and repurchased US$89 million worth of shares from January 1, 2025 through November 14, 2025.

Ms. Ting Li, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “In the third quarter of 2025, we sustained a steady sequential recovery in our livestreaming revenue while accelerating top-line growth in our advertising business. We made significant progress in advancing our dual growth engine strategy and strengthening synergies within our ecosystem. BIGO Ads achieved revenue growth both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. As we approach 2026, we are positioned for a resumption in year-over-year group-level revenue growth, with our livestreaming business expected to return to a steady positive trajectory and our advertising technology and smart commerce SaaS businesses poised to deliver robust revenue growth. We are leveraging the powerful synergies of our integrated ecosystem to strengthen our position as a global technology company, and we remain dedicated to generating sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were US$540 million , representing an increase of 6.4% from US$508 million in the second quarter of 2025.

– Livestreaming revenue was US$388 million, representing an increase of 3.5% from US$375 million in the second quarter of 2025.

– Advertising revenue increased by 29.2% to US$113 million from US$87 million in the corresponding period of 2024 and by 17.1% from US$96 million in the second quarter of 2025.

– Other revenues increased by 22.3% to US$39 million from US$32 million in the corresponding period of 2024 and by 8.3% from US$36 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating income was US$20 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 19.1% from US$16 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 19.1% from in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP 1 EBITDA was US$51 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 16.8% from US$43 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

EBITDA was in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 16.8% from in the corresponding period of 2024. Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$62 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 2.3% from US$61 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 2.3% from in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP 1 net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$72 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to US$61 million in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 18.4% year-over-year increase.

net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was in the third quarter of 2025, compared to in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 18.4% year-over-year increase. Net Cash as of September 30, 2025 was US$3.32 billion .

was . Net cash from operating activities was US$73 million , compared with US$61.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Livestreaming Business

In the third quarter, JOYY’s global average mobile MAUs reached 266 million, up 1.4% quarter-over-quarter. The acquisition of high-quality global users traffic effectively supports livestreaming monetization. In the third quarter, the Company’s livestreaming revenue reached US$388 million. BIGO livestreaming revenue was US$368 million, up 3.5% quarter-over-quarter, maintaining the sequential growth trend. BIGO’s total paying users grew 0.8% quarter-over-quarter, while ARPPU increased 3.4% quarter-over-quarter.

Bigo Live delivered positive sequential growth for the second consecutive quarter. This recovery reflects its comprehensive, integrated approach, where the business has leveraged effective streamer incentive programs, a healthy and diverse high-quality content ecosystem, AI-powered user touchpoint enhancements which improve content discovery and payment experiences, and strong local operational campaigns.

Since the second half of last year, Bigo Live has restructured its streamer incentive mechanisms across regions, improving streamer engagement and content quality across the platform. In the third quarter, average streaming hours for newly signed streamers on Bigo Live rose 3.5% quarter-over-quarter and average viewer numbers increased 3.9% quarter-over-quarter.

Bigo Live continues advancing AI-powered improvements across content distribution and payment experiences. By incorporating richer user signals through AI and optimizing strategies for cross-regional and in-app scenarios in Bigo Live, it enhanced viewing experiences and drove users’ average viewing time up 3.4% quarter-over-quarter. Meanwhile, the real-time translation subtitles now support 15 languages, significantly improving user interactions across different regions. Bigo Live is also using AIGC technology to efficiently generate localized virtual gifts. In October, AI-powered interactive gifts represented 25% of total virtual gift consumption, demonstrating strong user adoption of AI-enhanced features. Bigo Live also used targeted strategies to further optimize its tiered paying user benefits system. In the third quarter, mid-tier user ARPPU increased 2% quarter-over-quarter, while the total number of premium paying users achieved double-digit quarter-over-quarter growth.

Advertising Business

While livestreaming revenue has continued to grow steadily quarter over quarter this year, JOYY’s ad-tech platform, BIGO Ads, has delivered accelerated top-line growth. In the third quarter, BIGO Ads achieved US$104 million in advertising revenue, up 33.1% year-over-year and 19.7% quarter over quarter. BIGO Audience Network revenue was particularly strong, recording mid-double-digit year-over-year growth and 25% sequential growth.

BIGO Ads has continued to expand its third-party traffic by deepening integrations with mediation platforms and mobile app developers. In the third quarter, SDK ad requests were up 228% year-over-year and 29% quarter-over-quarter.

During the quarter, BIGO Ads upgraded its IAA D7 ROAS optimization with AI-driven, real-time prediction and bidding capabilities. The enhancement enables advertisers to scale budgets with greater confidence, acquiring higher-quality users while maintaining strong return efficiency.

BIGO Ads delivered strong growth across the board, driven by algorithm iterations, increased traffic volume, new market expansion, and strong advertiser demand across multiple verticals. BIGO Ads’ daily gross revenue reached new heights, and continues to grow with strong momentum. Improved ad delivery and effectiveness substantially drove advertisers spending. Total spending from key cohorts increased by 30% quarter-over-quarter. At the same time, performance gains attracted a steady influx of new advertisers, with the number of key cohorts up by 17% quarter-over-quarter.

During the third quarter, BIGO Ads continued to deepen its penetration in developed countries, with revenue in North America growing 22% quarter-over-quarter and that in Western Europe rising 41%, laying a strong foundation for its continued growth.

1.This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as additional clarifying items to aid investors in further understanding the Company’s performance and the impact that these items and events had on the financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures provided above should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For details of the non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures, please refer to the press release titled “JOYY Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results” issued by the Company on November 20, 2025.