Kyrah & Song wins two PRISM Awards 2025, marking milestone for new communications consultancy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2025 – Kyrah & Song Advisory, an independent communications consultancy, has clinched two accolades at the PRISM Awards 2025: Best Campaign by a Non-Governmental Organisation and Best Use of Storytelling in a Campaign, for its work supporting Peace of Art SG’s record-breaking Barbie runway with 60 local artists showcasing their creativity with each doll capturing the SG60 spirit.

The winning campaign brought together creative content, media engagement and community activation to spotlight the needs of children from challenging backgrounds, including those living in public rental housing. The integrated effort significantly boosted the programme’s visibility among corporate partners and donors, while inspiring public engagement through strong, human-centred storytelling.

Founded by senior communications leader Karen Yap, Kyrah & Song offers integrated communications strategy, digital content marketing, brand experiences, internal communications, and crisis and issues management advisory. The agency’s current portfolio spans consumer, real estate, financial services, and healthcare sectors.

“These awards are meaningful for us not just because they recognise good work,” said Karen Yap, Founder and Director of Kyrah & Song. “They affirm our belief that communications, when done with clarity and heart, can move people toward meaningful action. We’re grateful to our client for trusting us to tell stories that matter.”

“As a young agency, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in a short time and we’re just getting started,” Yap added. “With AI accelerating what’s possible, we’re focused on pairing innovation with insight to help organisations build trust, shape influence and create impact that lasts.”

Kyrah & Song is also a strategic partner of Boardlens, a board advisory firm that supports Asian boardrooms with governance excellence. Through this partnership, the agency provides crisis preparedness and leadership communications counsel at the board level.

About Kyrah & Song Advisory

Kyrah & Song is an independent communications consultancy offering integrated strategy, media relations, digital storytelling, brand activation and design and experiences, crisis and issues management, internal communications and creative strategy. The firm partners with organisations that seek to strengthen influence, reputation, and stakeholder engagement in a fast-evolving environment.