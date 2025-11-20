LAIFEN ANNOUNCES BIGGEST BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS IN BRAND HISTORY

The global lifestyle tech brand celebrates the holiday season with up to 40% off their award-winning hair dryers, toothbrushes, and electric razors.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Laifen , the global lifestyle technology brand redefining personal care through innovation, design, and performance, is ringing in the holiday season with its most exciting savings to date. From November 19th to December 5th, shoppers can enjoy exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on LaifenTech.com and Amazon, including the highest discount in brand history—40% off the SE Lite Hair Dryer .



40% off

The promotion covers Laifen’s full range of premium personal care innovations, from award-winning hair dryers to next-generation electric razors and advanced electric toothbrushes. In September 2025, Laifen expanded its grooming portfolio with the T1 Pro and P3 Pro Electric Razors , debuting them at IFA with sleek design and advanced technology for a smooth, irritation-free shave. The brand also recently launched the SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer , featuring a brushless motor, intelligent temperature control, and ergonomic design for professional-grade styling that protects hair health and shine.

The new launches and the brand’s best-selling products will be discounted this holiday shopping season, so consumers can access these high-tech offerings at an even lower price than usual. The deals include:

In addition to Amazon and LaifenTech.com, Laifen will host the following Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales at their respective retail partners, including:

Best Buy:

11/23-12/1: Up to 33% off

11/23-12/1: Up to 33% off Target:

11/23-12/1: Up to 40% off

11/23-12/1: Up to 40% off Nordstrom:

11/20-12/2: Up to 29% off

Shop the sales now and for more information on Laifen, please visit www.laifentech.com

About Laifen :

Established in 2019, Laifen began with our independently designed and manufactured 110,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor — the innovative core behind our now internationally recognized line of hair dryers. Building on this foundation, we expanded into oral care in 2023 with the launch of the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush, powered by a sensor-controlled servo motor system previously used in robots. In 2025, we redefined the craftsmanship and efficiency of electric shavers with the introduction of the Laifen electric shaver and our in-house high-speed linear motor inspired by the catapult system of aircraft carriers.