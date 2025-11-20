MULTIPLE EVENTS L.L.C, a Subsidiary of AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C, Named Preferred Executive Service Partner for the 19th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C (“Ambitions” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AHMA), a United Arab Emirates (“UAE”)-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, today announced that its UAE-based subsidiary, MULTIPLE EVENTS L.L.C (“Multiple Events”), has been formally appointed as the preferred executive service partner for the 19th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (the “WCEC”), to be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in October 2027.

Multiple Events plans to leverage its expertise and track record of managing large-scale international events across the UAE to deliver a convention powered by technology, aiming to showcase its innovation and execution prowess for the global business community. With a comprehensive, technology-enabled event plan spanning creative and scenographic design, venue and stage operations, hospitality, media and communications, supplier coordination and on-site management, Multiple Events aims to accommodate an expected audience of nearly 5,000 Chinese entrepreneurs, business leaders and global partners.

Established in 1991, the WCEC is a platform aiming to promote Chinese global entrepreneurship, commercial collaboration and cultural exchange. For over three decades, the WCEC has hosted large-scale events in many countries and cities, serving as a beacon for global Chinese businesses seeking international investment and cooperation. WCEC member companies include international enterprises and industry participants from across regions, while its network encompasses over 8,000 small and medium-sized enterprises across more than 100 industries worldwide.

The 19th WCEC is expected to serve as a globally focused platform attracting Chinese, overseas Chinese, and international business leaders, and encouraging investment and engagement with the UAE’s economy and industrial innovation strategy.

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

As a UAE-based MICE and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering event management and one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

Investor Relations

Email: Ambitions@thepiacentegroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: Ambitions@thepiacentegroup.com

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Ambitions@thepiacentegroup.com