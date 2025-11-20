Power Up with DJI: Power 2000 and Power 1000 V2 Drop to Lowest Price for Black Friday

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced limited-time Black Friday deals for the company’s popular high-capacity portable power stations from Thursday, November 20 to Monday, December 1, 2025. Promotions will be available for early holiday shoppers on the official DJI store and Amazon.



Power Up with DJI: Power 2000 and Power 1000 V2 Drops to Lowest Price for Black Friday

Limited-Time Black Friday Deals

DJI Power 2000 is a 2,048Wh capacity portable power station that can maintain a 3,000W output until empty, reliably powering over 99% of household appliances, including induction cookers, refrigerators, and lights. It can be recharged to 80% in just 45 minutes and connected to up to ten 2,048Wh Power Expansion Battery 2000 units to boost its capacity to 22,528 Wh. The DJI Power 2000 is an ideal solution as a backup home power supply, road trips, camping, film and TV production, and much more. Retail Price: AUD 2,409

Amazon: Save up to 17% off

DJI Store: Save up to 9% off

DJI Power 1000 V2 is a 1,024Wh capacity portable power station that can maintain a 2,600W output. Weighing just 14.2kg, it can be fully charged in under an hour, or to 80% in just 37 minutes. The DJI Power 1000 V2 is perfect for campers, content creators, DIY enthusiasts, and road trippers. It can serve as a backup battery at home. Retail Price: AUD 1,199

Amazon: Save up to 17% off

To learn more about DJI’s Black Friday deals, visit store.dji.com or the below Amazon links:

DJI Power 2000 here and DJI Power 1000 V2 here .

DJI Power Series is now available through authorized retailers including Bunnings Warehouse , Harvey Norman , Outbax , and Total Tools in Australia. Harvey Norman became DJI Power’s latest authorized retailer in October, with promotions running from Nov 18 to Dec 1. Harvey Norman is a multinational leading franchisor established in 1982 that retails a broad range of products including categories of electrical appliances and home improvements. For more information about DJI Power Series on Harvey Norman, please visit here .