Sit Well, Live Better: LiberNovo’s Black Friday Push to End Sedentary Health Risks

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The modern workday has outgrown traditional ergonomic office chairs. With remote workers, creatives, and gamers now spending more time sitting than any previous generation, sedentary strain has become a modern health crisis. Studies indicate that more than 60% of professional workers sit for over six hours a day, leading to increased spinal pressure, chronic fatigue, and long-term musculoskeletal pain.

Today, LiberNovo announces its Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) 2025 campaign, with a focus on its flagship product, the LiberNovo Omni, the world’s first dynamic ergonomic office chair designed to actively respond to the body’s natural movement. The November 20 announcement marks the brand’s largest U.S. and Canada push to date.

Built for the Six Roles Most Affected by Sedentary Work

Coders, editors, remote workers, or anyone working on a screen or gaming for long hours experience the same issue: static sitting. The effects do not discriminate:

Programmers & creative professionals: Persistent neck and lumbar strain from long hours of forward focus.

Persistent neck and lumbar strain from long hours of forward focus. Gamers: Extended fixed postures can cause shoulder fatigue and lower back compression.

Extended fixed postures can cause shoulder fatigue and lower back compression. Remote workers: Make-shift home setups that offer insufficient support.

Make-shift home setups that offer insufficient support. Health-driven consumers: Seeking active alternatives to static office seating.

Seeking active alternatives to static office seating. Users already living with pain: Needing real, structural relief—not more cushions.

LiberNovo‘s response is a smarter sitting solution, a movement built around the belief that people shouldn’t have to choose between long hours and long-term health.

Dynamic Support: Ending the Era of Static Ergonomics

Static chairs force the body to adapt to fixed angles. Omni evolves static sitting into something more organic.

With Dynamic Support, a synchronized system that connects the backrest, seat, armrests, and Neck Support, the chair automatically readjusts to support the body naturally through every shift and movement while sitting. You choose the angle, and Omni maintains continuous alignment.

Its Bionic FlexFit Backrest uses 16 pivot points and eight adaptive panels to mimic the spine’s natural movement. Unlike conventional chairs that support only one position, FlexFit maintains support across all of them.

The result is a fully responsive ergonomic office chair designed for the modern work environment.

Tailored Modes for Modern Workflows

To support the requirements of the workday’s daily rhythm, the LiberNovo Omni offers four functional recline modes:

105° Deep Focus Mode : upright presence for calls and collaboration.

: upright presence for calls and collaboration. 120° Solo-Work Mode : optimal for focused sessions, easing spinal pressure without disengagement.

: optimal for focused sessions, easing spinal pressure without disengagement. 135° Soft-Recline Mode : relaxed but locked-in, reduces long-term muscle tension and encourages natural movement.

: relaxed but locked-in, reduces long-term muscle tension and encourages natural movement. 160° Spine Flow Mode: a deep recline engineered for spinal decompression and post-work restoration.

For users seeking relief from stiffness or tension, OmniStretch serves as an at-home recovery tool, particularly beneficial for those already experiencing back pain due to prolonged periods of sitting.

Designed for the Realities of U.S. & Canadian Work Life

Since launching its North American warehouse network, LiberNovo has experienced rapid adoption among developers, tech workers, and creative professionals across the U.S. and Canada. As hybrid schedules intensify, the need for a reliable ergonomic chair to alleviate back pain has become more urgent than ever.

Omni addresses that need with structural engineering rather than accessories:

4D adjustable armrests for proper desk alignment

for proper desk alignment 3D height-adjustable Neck Support

Two-level ergonomic footrest options , accommodating users from 153cm to 180+ cm, seeking a proper ergonomic office chair with a footrest

, accommodating users from 153cm to 180+ cm, seeking a proper ergonomic office chair with a footrest Angled seat base that stabilizes the pelvis and maintains posture during long sessions

BFCM Event Details (U.S. & Canada)

Event Window

United States (PST) : Nov 10 , 08:00 – Dec 5 , 08:00

: , 08:00 – , 08:00 Canada (EST): Nov 10 , 11:00 – Dec 5 , 11:00

Highlights

Up to 34% off flagship models for the Black Friday–Cyber Monday peak.

flagship models for the Black Friday–Cyber Monday peak. Holiday Bundle options include Standard, Pro, and Deluxe.

include Standard, Pro, and Deluxe. Orders over $800 or C$1,200 qualify for a prize-wheel spin, with rewards ranging from accessories to a top prize of a full refund of the order cost.

qualify for a prize-wheel spin, with rewards ranging from accessories to a top prize of a full refund of the order cost. VIP members receive double loyalty points during the BFCM window.

The campaign marks LiberNovo’s biggest North American sales promotion. EU/DE/UK regions will begin full in-stock availability on December 20.

Reimagining How Sitting Should Be

“Sit Well, Live Better” is LiberNovo‘s direction for the next decade. As work and play continue to shift toward digital spaces, the company aims to make dynamic ergonomics the new standard, redefining what the best ergonomic chair should offer: motion, alignment, and comfort that keep you moving.

Final Call

With Black Friday entering its final stretch through December 5, LiberNovo encourages creatives, gamers, remote workers, and anyone living with pain to upgrade during the most cost-effective window of the year.

More information is available at libernovo.com.