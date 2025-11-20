SUS ENVIRONMENT at COP30: Co-building a Brighter Tomorrow with Waste-to-Energy

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From November 10 to 21, 2025, the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30) was held in Belém, Brazil. Over 50,000 delegates from more than 190 countries and regions attended, jointly advancing the annual climate finance goal of $1.3 trillion and accelerating the “just transition” toward a clean economy.

As a representative enterprise in China’s environmental and energy sectors, SUS ENVIRONMENT was invited to participate in the China Pavilion series of events at the core area of COP 30. Focusing on “energy transition,” “ecological governance,” and “biodiversity conservation,” SUS demonstrated the strategic significance of waste-to-energy in climate governance and shared SUS solution for jointly building a beautiful world.

Technological Innovation, Accelerating the Low-Carbon Transition

The scientific consensus indicates that global temperatures are trending toward temporarily exceeding the 1.5°C warming limit outlined in the Paris Agreement. As the fourth largest source of global carbon emissions, waste management urgently requires strategic attention.

SUS ENVIRONMENT delivered a keynote speech titled “SUS Solid Waste Management Solution: Technological Innovation Driving Climate Action and Sustainable Development,” sharing China’s advanced technological achievements and carbon reduction practices in waste-to-energy. Through technological innovation, industrial collaboration, and AI empowerment, it achieves a win-win scenario for environmental governance and sustainable development, making clean energy with carbon reduction or even “negative carbon” emissions possible, and provides globally shared clean and efficient advanced solid waste management solutions.

Practising Biodiversity Conservation, Safeguarding the Pulse of Life

On the critical issue of biodiversity conservation, SUS ENVIRONMENT presented “Towards a Sustainable Future – Waste-to-Energy and Biodiversity Conservation Practices,” demonstrating how the company strictly adheres to ecological protection principles during waste-to-energy plant construction and operation, remediation of industrial and mining contaminated sites, landfill comprehensive remediation, and secondary solid waste resource utilization.

SUS ENVIRONMENT will continue to promote global cooperation with an open attitude, contributing to global climate governance and ecological protection through waste-to-energy solutions.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects, with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of MSW and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh.