Taiwan CareTech Alliance Targets Japan’s Silver Market with Smart Elderly Care Solutions

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2025 – To seize opportunities in Japan’s rapidly aging market, Taiwan’s smart assistive technology SME, Netown Corporation, has partnered with nine outstanding care technology Taiwanese SMEs to establish the Taiwan CareTech Alliance (Japanese name: 台湾ケアテック連盟). Under this brand, the alliance aims to expand into Japan’s growing silver economy, showcasing Taiwan’s capabilities in smart elderly care solutions.

To build a more comprehensive long-term care technology ecosystem, the alliance has introduced two innovative integrated products: “Smart Nursing Bed” and “Smart Group Trainer.” These products combine AI-driven health monitoring, support, and interactive functions, ushering in a new era of intelligent elderly care.

To strengthen its international reach, the alliance has launched a series of short promotional videos, an official website, and multi-platform social media channels (including LinkedIn and X/Twitter) to highlight Taiwan’s strengths in integrated assistive technologies. The alliance also participated in major Japanese exhibitions—the Japan Health Expo in Osaka and Medical Japan Tokyo 2025—engaging with over 3,000 visitors, including local short- and long-term care facilities and medical distributors, showcasing its new integrated products.

Furthermore, the alliance has actively collaborated with Japan’s Kyushu Medical Equipment Group Federation and the Japan Overseas Medical Equipment Technical Assistants, gaining strong recognition and support from local organizations. With support from the Taiwanese government, the Taiwan CareTech Alliance is developing smart elderly care and aging-care solutions while expanding the global presence and business potential of MIT (Made in Taiwan) assistive devices in Japan and other international markets.

