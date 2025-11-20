TIER IV to drive new autonomous shuttle project at National Diet, paving the way for public sector adoption

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has been selected for a flagship project funded by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The initiative will explore opportunities to accelerate the adoption of autonomous driving in the public sector. Building on the technologies and expertise developed through this project, the company aims to accelerate solutions to pressing social challenges, such as aging population and driver shortages, in municipalities beyond the metropolitan area.

TIER IV’s autonomous driving technology will power a National Diet shuttle service, connecting government buildings in central Tokyo along an about 3.5-kilometer route. This pilot deployment aims to address the technical challenges of operating autonomous vehicles in dense urban environments, while also establishing standardized specifications and operational processes that can serve as a reference for future public procurement.

The autonomous shuttle begins operations on November 20, 2025, with Suzuki’s Solio selected for the service. The system will be powered by Autoware*, open-source software for autonomous driving championed by TIER IV, and implemented using TIER IV’s robotaxi reference design.

Through analysis of real-world driving data and user feedback, the project will involve quantitative and qualitative evaluations of the operational design domain and development challenges specific to complex cityscapes. The resulting insights will help shape frameworks and procurement processes tailored to advanced autonomous mobility services, with the goal of accelerating adoption across national and local government agencies in Japan.

* Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

Media contact

pr@tier4.jp