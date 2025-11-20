TOEFL iBT® and Study.com Launch Official TOEFL Test Prep Ahead of Enhanced Test Debut on January 21, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ETS’s TOEFL iBT, the world’s first and most respected academic English test, has partnered with Study.com, an award-winning online learning platform, to launch the Official TOEFL Test Prep; a comprehensive preparation program designed with and approved by TOEFL for the enhanced test, which debuts on January 21, 2026.

The new program is available now and offers learners authentic, adaptive preparation that mirrors the upcoming test format and builds the strategies needed for test-day success. It joins TOEFL’s suite of official preparation materials, including free practice tests and sample questions, all accessible at www.ets.org/toefl/prepare.

“TOEFL has been the global benchmark in academic English proficiency for more than 60 years, trusted by 13,000 institutions worldwide,” said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager of TOEFL at ETS. “We’re proud to partner with Study.com to deliver an official preparation experience for the enhanced TOEFL iBT. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fairness, access and quality – giving every learner, everywhere, a clear path to success in today’s global education landscape.”

Authentic, adaptive and aligned with 2026 Updates

The Official TOEFL Test Prep with Study.com was developed in collaboration with the creators of the TOEFL iBT to provide a true-to-test experience aligned with the enhanced test. The updated test is designed to be fairer, more accessible and more reflective of how students use English in real academic settings. Key enhancements include adaptive Reading and Listening sections that create a more personalized experience, modernized content that reflects the skills needed to succeed in modern academic environments, an updated score scale that more intuitively aligns with the globally recognized CEFR and faster score reporting within 72 hours.

“This collaboration with TOEFL brings together decades of assessment expertise and Study.com ‘s strength in adaptive, AI-driven learning and exam prep,” said Adrián Ridner, CEO of Study.com . “As an immigrant and first-generation college graduate, I am proud of how Study.com is transforming how students succeed in the 2026 TOEFL iBT exam; making it personalized and enabling users to practice all TOEFL sections with confidence and detailed feedback.”

Learners can choose from flexible three- or six-month subscriptions featuring TOEFL-style practice questions that mirror the real exam, adaptive practice that adjusts to each learner’s skill level, and personalized AI tutoring that guides study plans, offers next steps and predicts scores. Study.com‘ s Official TOEFL Test Prep program also introduces updated task types such as sentence building, email writing and interview-style speaking, along with instant feedback, detailed analytics and progress tracking across all four sections: Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing.

“This partnership represents a powerful alignment between two leaders in education innovation,” said Chris Mancini, chief growth officer of Study.com, “Together, we’re expanding access to authentic, high-quality TOEFL preparation worldwide; a collaboration I’m proud to have helped bring to life for the millions of learners whose journeys begin with TOEFL.”

An Official TOEFL Prep Partner

Fully aligned with the 2026 TOEFL iBT updates, Study.com delivers authentic, research-backed preparation and strategy-based lessons that mirror the structure and expectations of the enhanced test. Each lesson builds the skills needed to manage time, analyze questions, and apply proven techniques—strengthening comprehension, communication and confidence that last well beyond test day.

“TOEFL measures how effectively learners can think, communicate and apply English in real academic contexts,” added Chihane. “With Study.com, students gain the skills and strategies to perform with confidence and demonstrate the abilities universities value most. This partnership ensures they’re fully prepared for success.”

To learn more about the enhanced TOEFL iBT and official preparation options, visit www.ets.org/toefl and follow TOEFL on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries worldwide accept TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test is a crucial component of the world-class TOEFL Family of Assessments, offering tools for English-language proficiency starting with learners 8+. Powered by ETS, these assessments are rooted in 75 years of research and expertise, building equitable ways to measure proficiency while empowering people and institutions around the globe to turn aspirations into reality. TOEFL is a passionate journey partner, providing learners access, authority and support to move the world. For more information, visit www.ets.o r g/toefl .

About Study.com