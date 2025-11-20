“TORI SANWA,” Japan’s Century-Old Legendary Brand, Collaborates with Café Sensu for a Pop-up Store Launch at Tai Koo APITA

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2025 – With over 125 years of history in Japan, the legendary Japanese brand revered as the “King of Purebred Chicken”, “TORI SANWA,” has seen continuous high popularity and enthusiastic response since its launch in Times Square, Causeway Bay. To meet the fervent anticipation of its broad customer base, TORI SANWA is collaborating with family style Café Sensu as a Pop-up Store at APITA in Cityplaza Tai Koo, starting from November 18, 2025. This Pop-up Store not only brings great news to Tai Koo neigborhoods but also offers a healthy and convenient new dining option for nearby business professionals and office workers. To celebrate, they also feature a flash surprise offer that is only in Taikoo.

Exquisite Purebred Nagoya Cochin Chicken: Directly Sourced from Nagoya

The essence of the TORI SANWA brand lies in its unwavering commitment to the legendary ingredient—the purebred Nagoya Cochin chicken. This precious breed boasts a history dating back to the Edo period in 1822. Through two centuries of lineage control, the brand proudly maintains a standard of 100% purebred cultivation. The rarity of this chicken is comparable to Wagyu beef in the meat market. In fact, Nagoya Cochin chicken accounts for only 0.14% of all chickens in Japan, making it extremely scarce.

Compared to ordinary broilers, the Nagoya Cochin requires a lengthy growth period of 125 days – nearly 3 times longer – and incurs 5 times the rearing cost. This extended nurturing results in meat thatis firm with a good bite, possesses pure umami flavor, and is rich in high protein, low fat, and collagen. TORI SANWA is uncompromising on quality, with all raw ingredients, including the chicken and the rich bone broth essence that directly from Nagoya to Hong Kong.

From Classic Donburi to Local Mizutaki Pot: Showcasing the Potential of Nagoya Cochin Chicken

TORI SANWA’s signature Oyakodon has achieved a remarkable milestone, with over one billion bowls in global sales, drawing countless epicures. This pop-up at Taikoo will prominently feature the brand’s masterpiece: the Tokujo Nagoya Cochin Oyakodon (Parent-Child Donburi Nagoya Cochin Chicken) (HK$118). This dish upholds a century-old tradition from the Edo period, faithfully adhering to the secret recipe established in 1900. Its secret sauce is crafted from an exclusive seafood broth, with the special addition of the essence of Nagoya Cochin chicken bone broth, creating layers of double umami. To distill the broth’s flavor to perfection, Tori Sanwa has consciously avoided common ingredients like onions, allowing the purity of the chicken and sauce to shine. Topped with rigorously sourced, sashimi-grade egg liquid, the dish beautifully melds with the tender, flavorful chicken, perfectly embodying the fusion of tradition and craftsmanship.

In addition, TORI SANWA presents the “Gozen Set Menu” series, featuring a main chicken dish accompanied by a small portion of Oyakodon, inviting guests on a multi-sensory journey to experience various chicken cooking methods in one exquisite meal. The Teriyaki Chicken Cutlet Meal (HK$118) features tender chicken that is expertly pan-seared and coated with a signature sauce, resulting in an irresistible flavor. Meanwhile, the Karaage Chicken Meal (HK$118) boasts a crispy exterior that locks in the juices, offering a delightful textural contrast. To further elevate the dining experience, guests can enhance their meal with rich and flavorful side dishes, such as Chicken Skewers (HK$28 for 2 sticks), Karaage Fried Chicken (starting from HK$42), and Fried Chicken Wings (starting from HK$48), adding extra layers of enjoyment to the palate. Additionally, TORI SANWA is also newly introducing two Donburi rice bowls. The new Oyakodon series includes seafood-infused options, such as the Giant Clams and Asparagus Cochin Chicken Oyako Don (HK$118) and the Toyama White Shrimp Cochin Chicken Oyako Don (HK$138), offering rich, layered textures.

Catering to the Premium Island East Community: Presenting Healthy Gourmet Washoku for Families

The area surrounding Cityplaza in Tai Koo is a prestigious residential district in Island East, home to a vibrant community of families and business professionals. TORI SANWA recognizes the strong demand here for high-quality, healthy Japanese cuisine. The Nagoya Cochin chicken , know for is rich in high protein, low fat, and collagen, providing healthy and nourishing meals for the entire family. As a Japanese national favorite, Oyakodon serves as both a quick, convenient lunch and a premium family dinner option, offering residents and nearby business professionals a supreme culinary experience from the first bite to the heart.

Limited-Time Flash Surprise!

To celebrate the launching of the TORI SANWA Pop-up Store at APITA, Tai Koo, we are excited to offer a limited-time flash discount promotion. Customers who spend a designated amount at APITA will receive a $10 cash voucher, redeemable immediately for dine-in orders at the TORI SANWA Pop-up Store, providing customers with an extra-valued Washoku experience.

About TORI SANWA

Founded in 1900, TORI SANWA is one of Japan’s most historic and highly regarded chicken brands. The brand is dedicated to utilizing the rare purebred Nagoya Cochin chicken in its cuisine, with all ingredients meticulously raised and directly supplied by its own farms. Through its extreme attention to ingredients and unwavering adherence to tradition, TORI SANWA is beloved by local Japanese diners and has successfully expanded into international markets, including Taiwan and Singapore. Its launch in Hong Kong presents an opportunity for local diners to savor the exceptional flavors of chicken cuisine honed through a century of craftsmanship.

Address：Shop TKS-02, G/F, Apita, Cityplaza, 18 Taikoo Shing Road, Tai Koo

Operating Hours ：Monday to Friday: 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday : 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM

Phone：+852 2166 1159

Email： torisanwatsq@thefoodstory.hk

Website： thefoodstoryhk.com/torisanwahk

Facebook： 雞三和 Tori Sanwa Hong Kong

Instagram： @torisanwahk