Wondershare Launches EdrawMind V13, Redefining the Boundaries of AI-Powered Knowledge Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare, a global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, launches EdrawMind V13, an AI-powered mind mapping software with built-in notes. As one of the first professional tools to support node-based notes, the new release delivers a faster, smarter, and more precise knowledge management system — redefining the productivity boundaries of mind mapping.

The latest version introduces a series of powerful updates — from smarter knowledge management and next-generation creative tools to enhanced AI capabilities — all designed to make idea organization more intuitive and inspiring than ever.



Wondershare launches EdrawMind V13, an AI-powered mind mapping software with built-in notes.

Smarter Knowledge Management

EdrawMind V13 introduces a new note system that allows users to insert and edit notes directly in a dual-pane view. The mind map on the left offers a clear structural overview, while the notes on the right capture detailed context. The mind map with notes becomes a visualized knowledge base, which can be tracked and consulted at any time. Users can insert text, images, videos, tables, links, code blocks, thus meeting diverse content-management needs.

Next-Generation Mind Map

From “node connection” to “free creation”, EdrawMind V13 ushers in a new era of creative flexibility. The new version supports flowcharts (shape and plain text), free drawing of relationship lines (auto-routing), and note sketching, thereby seamlessly merging the whiteboard-like creative freedom with the structured clarity of a mind map.

Advanced AI Capability

The new version introduces the AI Webpage Summarizer, which supports one-click intelligent summarization of website content, automatically transforming complex information into structured knowledge networks within seconds.

The AI Summarizer intelligently generates notes for key nodes, turning mind maps into structured knowledge bases.

The new version also supports an AI web search feature, enabling users to generate up-to-date mind maps and presentations — complete with citation sources for one-click traceability.

Enhanced User Experience

The redesigned workspace features a cleaner, more intuitive interface with a left-panel entry for AI-Generated Mind Maps, simplifying the access to AI features. Eight new thematic styles cater to different creative scenarios and visual preferences, making knowledge mapping both powerful and effortless.

“With EdrawMind V13, we’re reimagining how individuals and teams think, create, and organize knowledge,” said Aiden, Head of Wondershare EdrawMind. “By combining AI intelligence with intuitive design, we’re empowering users to transform information into insight faster and more intelligently than ever before.”

Visit EdrawMind’s official website or follow EdrawMind on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, and Instagram to get more information about EdrawMind.

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.