Wynn Officially Commences the Third Edition of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards 2026

Wynn continues to pave the way for a more robust future for China’s wine industry on a global level

MACAO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Created by “Wynn Signature”, Wynn’s exclusive lifestyle brand, the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards 2026 are set to commence once again. Registrations for the Chinese wine industry awards are in full swing, and Wynn recently held two large-scale launch events in Beijing and Shanghai to boost even greater awareness around the highly anticipated event. The high-profile launch events aim to encourage more top-tier Chinese wineries to participate, discover and select more fine Chinese wines; to showcase the remarkable achievements of China’s wine industry; and to accelerate the globalization of the Chinese wine sector.

Wynn unifies wine industry by hosting launch events in two key China cities

On September 26, Wynn held a launch dinner event for the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards 2026 at GUI TEMPLE restaurant in the heart of Beijing. The gala dinner brought together representatives from wineries, winemakers, industry leaders, and media from all across the country. Guests not only had an opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions about the awards, but also discussed plans for building brand awareness and marketing strategies for the future growth of this significant industry event.



Winemakers, representatives from wineries, industry leaders and media gather together at the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards 2026 launch dinner in Beijing on September 26

More recently on November 11, a Relay Dinner was held in Shanghai, where close to 100 industry guests gathered at Charcoal SH to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated event next year. At the reception, guests were given the opportunity to taste more than 70 fine wines from 51 Chinese wineries, savoring the diverse terroirs and the exceptional quality of Chinese wines. The dinner coincided with the opening of ProWine Shanghai 2025, the leading international trade fair for wine and spirits in China. Wynn partnered with Charles Guo, founder of Zhijiu Studio and the ProWine event to host a Shangri-La Plateau Region Masterclass where guests tasted the award-winning wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. The collaborative event offered an in-depth exploration into the Shangri-La Plateau region’s distinctive local terroir and served as a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements of the awards in just two short years.

Wynn dedicates three years toward building a global platform for China’s wine sector

In 2026, the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards will enter its third year. Wynn will continue to uphold its visionary principle of “International Standards, Chinese Ingenuity” to elevate the awards to even higher standards, creating a global platform that offers wine education classes, innovative exchanges, a more rigorous evaluation system and a targeted promotional strategy. Wynn is also introducing new awards for the “Wynn Sommelier’s Choice” category, including the “Fontana Sommelier’s Choice Award” and the “Lakeside Trattoria Sommelier’s Choice Award”. The award-winning wines of 2026 will be promoted beyond the existing markets of Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and expand into even more markets around the world. The goals are to create a much broader platform for Chinese wines, strengthen the synergies between Chinese top-tier wines and the global marketplace, and further elevate the Chinese wine industry to even greater heights.

A look back at the highlights: Promoting the finest Chinese wines to the world

Since the inaugural awards event in 2024, the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards has garnered global acclaim for its rigorous international judging standards, highly respected panel of judges, authoritative evaluations and influential network of international resources to showcase Chinese wines on a global stage. Wynn set a pivotal new benchmark for China’s wine industry as the awards became the largest gathering of its kind to evaluate Chinese wines based on international standards. The awards selected the finest Chinese wines that best represented China’s distinctive terroirs and promoted the exchange of ideas and innovative collaborations between wineries and production areas.

In 2025, Wynn took the awards to the next level, attracting nearly 900 varieties of wine from close to 200 of China’s most prestigious wineries. An elevated judging panel featured 27 of the world’s leading authorities on wine. The panel conducted strict blind tastings to select the wines that best represent China and also evaluated the rising stars of China’s wine industry to commend them for their achievements. Following on from the awards ceremony, Wynn launched a number of targeted global promotions for the award-winning wines in collaboration with its network of partners around the world. First, Wynn hosted wine tasting events in Singapore and Hong Kong at 67 Pall Mall, a prestigious private members’ wine club, to connect with professional wine buyers and high-end members. More recently, Wynn partnered with Watson’s Wine, Hong Kong’s largest specialist wine retailer, to promote this year’s award-winning wines through a variety of online and offline promotions. The collaboration has yielded positive results, with sales doubling year-on-year – a clear sign of the market’s growing recognition and appreciation for Chinese wines.

To further boost awareness around the award-winning Chinese wines, Wynn recently held a members-only tasting event at Christie’s Hong Kong. Guests were extremely impressed with the wines – yet another positive sign of the immense market potential of Chinese wines for global recognition around the world.

Sharing colorful stories of China’s culinary culture through food and wine

Beyond being listed on the wine menus of Wynn signature restaurants, the award-winning Chinese wines are being showcased at a series of high-profile culinary events, where the acclaimed chefs at Wynn partner with Asia’s leading chefs to showcase diverse culinary cultures and the flavor profiles of Chinese wines. In May, Executive Chef Tam Kwok Fung of the Michelin two-starred Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn collaborated with Nusara, a renowned Thai restaurant ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, to present a creative blend of traditional Cantonese and modern Thai dishes paired with fine wines from Shandong Penglai’s Domaine de Long Dai. The following month, Chef Tam’s Seasons and Shanghai’s LING LONG partnered to host “Six Shades of Flavors” – a two-night, four-hands dinner – inspired by the six traditional Chinese colors which perfectly complemented the colorful wines of Petit Mont. In September, Chef Tam’s Seasons also collaborated with David Lai, chef-owner of the Michelin-starred Neighborhood restaurant in Hong Kong, and Angela Lai, recipient of the Asia’s 50 Best Pastry Chef honor in 2021. Together, the three chefs crafted an exquisite feast themed around seasonal mushrooms paired with wines produced in the Yunnan region.



Wynn pairs award-winning Chinse wines with dishes at various culinary events at its signature restaurants

Wynn has also jointly hosted culinary events with renowned Chinese wineries across a number of cities in China. In August, Cantonese Master Chef Tam Kwok Fung met Su Qisheng, a leading expert in Yunnan cuisine, in a remote mountain village in Yunnan to create dishes celebrating the region’s prized wild mushrooms which were paired with an exclusive selection of award-winning vintages from Yunnan. Wynn also organized a media visit to a local Yunnan winery to discover the deep-rooted bonds between terroir and flavor. In September, Executive Chef Chan Tak Kwong of the Michelin two-starred Wing Lei restaurant at Wynn visited Longting Vineyard, a heritage boutique winery located along the picturesque coast of Shandong peninsula. While at the vineyard, Chef Tak used local autumn seasonal ingredients from Penglai to create authentic Cantonese dishes and paired them with the fine wines of Longting Vineyard. Looking ahead, Wynn plans to expand its dining events to a greater number of wine regions across China, including Hebei and Xinjiang.

Registrations for the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards 2026 are now open and will close on December 31, 2025. For the latest information on the awards event, please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-signature/chinese-wine-awards.

For media enquiries, please contact:

FINN Partners Greater China

wynnmacau@finnpartners.com