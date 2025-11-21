Beetles Gel Polish Expands From Online Favorite to Nationwide Retail Presence at Walmart

Beetles debuts the Stay Shining Collection at Walmart, inspiring creativity and self-expression through nail art

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beetles Gel Polish, the top nail brand for at-home manicures, has introduced a new line for an in-store beauty experience, announcing the launch of the Beetles Stay Shining Collection at Walmart.

Beetles Goes From Online to Retail

Marking its next chapter of growth, Beetles’ retail expansion comes as great news for frequent Walmart shoppers, Beetles fans, and anyone seeking beauty innovation and mindful self-care. The move bridges the online and offline experience, allowing customers to conveniently find Beetles products in nearby stores and enjoy immediate access to their favorites.

The Stay Shining Collection debuts with offline-exclusive packaging, offering a lifestyle-inspired design that celebrates emotional wellness and self-expression. It’s now available in 650 Walmart stores across the U.S. and on Walmart.com.

Refined Yet Familiar

The Stay Shining Collection represents Beetles’ next evolution, pairing its salon-quality products with new retail-exclusive packaging. Designed to elevate everyday nail care, the line maintains Beetles’ trusted formulas while introducing a softer, lifestyle-driven look. Each palette connects to a feeling — serenity, warmth, confidence — offering a simple way to express mood through color.

Start Bold. Shine Brighter.

The collection’s hero product—and its most expressive embodiment—is the Beetles Cozy Elegance 12-Color Mani Studio Kit.

This thoughtfully curated set features 12 handpicked gel shades, both glossy and matte top coats, a compact LED lamp, and other essential nail tools. Designed with care for both beginners and seasoned DIY enthusiasts, it delivers salon-quality results in the comfort of home.

The palette blends calm taupe, blushed warmth, creamy nudes, and subtle shimmer—soft yet expressive tones inspired by moments of quiet comfort, confidence, and everyday elegance.

Discover Beetles Stay Shining

Beetles Crystal Shield Base and Top Coat Set

Beetles’ best-selling product since the brand was established, the Crystal Shield Base and Top Coat Set offers up to 28 days of wear and includes a scratch-resistant gel shield crafted with a salon-quality formula.

Beetles Crimson Glamour 6-Color Gel Polish Set

A 6-shade collection celebrating bold elegance. From deep crimson to radiant tones, each color exudes allure and sophistication — perfect for fall and winter dates or moments that call for extra presence.

Beetles Forest Fog 6-Color Gel Polish Set

A serene palette of misty blues and grounding greens for a balanced, nature-inspired look.

Beetles Pearly Swirl 6-Color Gel Polish Set

Delicate pearlescent shades with soft swirl effects that add a dreamy, luminous touch to any manicure.

Visit the Beetles Stay Shining page to explore the full collection and check local availability, including a Walmart Store Finder for nearby locations.

About Beetles

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish has grown from a cult favorite into one of the world’s most trusted nail brands. Guided by the vision of making beauty a mindful ritual, Beetles transforms nail art into an immersive experience of creativity, confidence, and connection.

Beetles’ Walmart launch marks a major milestone in its retail expansion. Recognized by major retailers and loved by users worldwide, the brand is set to further broaden its retail footprint—reaching at least 3,000 Walmart stores, 1,500 Target locations, and 1,000 Macy’s stores across the United States by 2026. As a lifestyle brand, Beetles strives to grow hand in hand with its community and retail partners.

Read more about the latest nail trends at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

PRESS CONTACT

brand@beetlesgel.com