BROOK Continues to Power the Fighting Game Community with Street Fighter League Pro-US Sponsorship & Black Friday Promotions

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brook proudly announces its official sponsorship of the Street Fighter League Pro-US 2025, continuing our long-standing commitment to the global fighting game community (FGC). As a brand trusted by competitive and casual players alike, we’re celebrating this milestone with a massive Black Friday campaign, running from November 20 through December 1, 2025 — featuring unbeatable deals on our most powerful FGC gear.



Featured Products – Built for Fighters, Backed by Pros

1. Brook Fighter STARBURST

The ultimate cross-platform all-button fight stick. Supports PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1.2, and PC — no converter needed.

Ultra-low latency for fast, stable execution

for fast, stable execution Short-throw, clicky switches for effortless combos

for effortless combos Hot-swappable design & customizable top panel

Official Hitbox Certified

STARBURST is precision, speed, and style — all in one.

2. GEN-5X Fighting Board

Designed for next-gen competitive play. Natively supports PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with full backward compatibility.

Ultra-low latency performance

Analog joystick simulation , OLED display support

, support Ideal for advanced custom arcade stick builds

3. Wingman FGC2 Converter

The only converter officially approved by EVO, trusted by elite competitors.

Connect wired controllers to PS5 and PC with full compatibility

with full compatibility Supports vibration feedback for immersive gameplay

for immersive gameplay Plug-and-play reliability in tournaments and casual play

4. Wingman XE2 Converter

One converter, endless possibilities. Supports PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Compatible with over 125 official and third-party controllers

Especially recommended for NS2 players looking to maximize compatibility

5. GEN-5W Fighting Board

The world’s first wireless fighting board for PS5, engineered for both pro and casual play.

Supports PS5, Steam Deck, and PC

RGB lighting , SOCD , touchpad simulation , Turbo features

, , , features Dual-mode: wired for competition, wireless for freedom

Whether you’re training for your next tournament or upgrading your rig, this Black Friday is the perfect time to equip yourself with Brook gear — trusted by pros, loved by players.

About Brook

Brook is a professional gaming peripheral brand from Taiwan, providing innovative solutions that let players enjoy gaming their way. From tournament arenas to casual play, Brook empowers the global community through flexible, high-performance accessories.

Your Game, Our Play — gear up with Brook and game freely!

