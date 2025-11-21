Desay Battery Named to BNEF Global Energy Storage Tier 1 List for the Third Time, Defining a New Industry Benchmark

HUIZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has released its Q4 2025 Global Energy Storage Tier 1 List, and Desay Battery has once again secured a place on the list. This marks its third inclusion, highlighting Desay Battery’s robust technological foundation, exceptional product quality, reliable project execution, and strong competitiveness in the global market.

The BNEF Tier 1 list is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative evaluations in the energy storage sector. Rankings are based on a comprehensive review of a company’s overall strength, technological innovation, project delivery capability, and financial bankability. The list is highly regarded by international financial institutions and leading investors as a key reference for renewable energy investment decisions, as well as by global customers when selecting strategic partners.

As the world’s leading energy storage provider, Desay Battery’s repeat recognition stems from its full-stack R&D capability combined with vertically integrated smart manufacturing. This allows the company to maintain stringent quality control while quickly iterating its product line. Desay’s energy storage systems feature highly integrated, modular designs, which can be flexibly configured to adapt to a wide variety of application scenarios. These systems are already in use across diverse market segments, demonstrating both versatility and reliability.

In 2025, Desay Battery introduced its next-generation active safety cell and system technology, transforming the cell from a simple energy unit into an intelligent component capable of self-sensing, diagnostics, and early warning. The innovation forms a four-dimensional protection framework linking cell, module, system, and cloud, elevating energy storage safety from traditional passive measures to proactive risk prevention, providing especially enhanced security for large-scale and long-duration applications.

Beyond engineering and technology, Desay Battery also delivers end-to-end services model, covering system design, manufacturing, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance. Its solutions are deployed in renewable-plus-storage projects, grid-scale standalone stations, and commercial and industrial applications around the world.

Looking ahead, Desay Battery will continue to strengthen its innovation-driven strategy, increasing R&D investment and expanding its global footprint. The company is committed to delivering safe, high-performance energy storage solutions that support the global transition to a low-carbon future and help shape the next generation of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information, please visit http://www.desayest.com/.