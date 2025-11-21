Envision Energy and GES Partner to Scale Energy Storage and Wind Power Across Spain and Europe, Powering a Clean Energy Future

MADRID, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, and GES (Global Energy Services), a leading Spanish provider of renewable energy engineering and service solutions, have signed a strategic Framework Agreement to advance the large-scale deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) across Spain and Europe. This partnership marks a new milestone in Envision Energy’s European strategy, reinforcing its commitment to building a robust engineering and service ecosystem in Spain, one of Europe’s key renewable energy markets, and accelerating the region’s transition toward a cleaner, more resilient, and digitally driven energy system.

The collaboration covers the entire value chain of BESS and WTG plants, including construction, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance, with the shared goal of enhancing efficiency and accelerating the deployment of clean energy infrastructure. Under the agreement, Envision will provide comprehensive training and digital tools to strengthen GES’s technical and operational capabilities in BESS and WTG, while GES will leverage Envision’s advanced digital platforms to enhance project visibility, streamline order dispatching, and optimize overall execution efficiency. In addition, GES will deliver full engineering support across Balance of Plant (BoP) construction, including grid connection works, as well as transport and installation (T&I) services for both BESS and WTG components. Together, these efforts ensure seamless, end-to-end project delivery and exemplify a new standard for integrated, technology-driven clean energy solutions in Europe.

“Our collaboration with GES goes beyond a business partnership – it reflects a shared vision to build a sustainable energy future through technology, innovation, and trust,” said Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and the European Region at Envision Energy. “By combining Envision’s global expertise in AI-powered energy storage and smart wind solutions with GES’s strong local resources and engineering capabilities, we aim to build a more robust renewable energy ecosystem and deliver higher-quality, more reliable project execution and long-term service support to the local market. Starting from Spain, we will jointly expand across Europe’s growing energy storage and wind sectors, setting a new benchmark for integrated service excellence and advancing Europe’s transition toward a clean energy future.”

“We are very proud that GES has been selected to support construction activities and provide technical services for the equipment supplied by Envision in Spain, Europe, and Latin America. This partnership enables developers to benefit from the expertise of a strong local company like GES for installation, operation and after-sales service,” said José Luis García Donoso, CEO of GES. “Envision’s technology is a perfect complement to our strategy of implementing innovative systems that support the sustainability of the power grid and reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that advance the planet’s energy transition.”