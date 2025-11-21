FIT Hon Teng Showcases at Hon Hai Tech Day, Demonstrating the Foxconn’s Vertical Integration Strength

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hon Hai Tech Day will take place on November 21–22 at the Nangang Exhibition Center, spotlighting “The Real-World Applications of Hon Hai’s Three Major Intelligent Platforms Combined with AI Technologies.” The event will fully showcase the Group’s latest advances in AI innovation.

FIT Hon Teng (6088.HK), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (2317-TW) specializing in connector manufacturing, will present a comprehensive lineup of high-speed connectors, power solutions, and liquid-cooling technologies, highlighting the advantages of the Foxconn Group’s vertically integrated ecosystem.

This year, FIT is exhibiting high-speed server interconnects, power delivery solutions, and liquid-cooling products, including the 800V & ±400V Power Busbar for high-voltage systems, the 400A & 100A AC Whip Connectors and the 140kW LC Busbar & UQDB Floating Module for high-current applications. Among them, the 400A AC Whip Connector is the first of its kind in the market, designed to meet emerging requirements for high-power server racks. These technologies drew strong interest from leading CSP R&D teams and key customers during their debut at OCP, and FIT’s LC Busbar and Power Busbar were successfully integrated into the NVIDIA MGX showcase wall.

Hon Hai Tech Day will be held on November 21–22 at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, featuring the Group’s latest technological achievements and industry collaboration initiatives. FIT sincerely invites industry partners, media, and the public to visit the exhibition and witness the newest developments of the Hon Hai Technology ecosystem.

For more information about Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD), please visit the official Hon Hai website: HHTD – Hon Hai Tech Day .

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer in Greater China. While connectors remain its core business, the company has strategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, electric vehicles, and acoustic electronic components, while also entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.fit-foxconn.com

Media Contact: Product and Service Inquiries: